Clearmind Medicine : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 6-K

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For The Three and Six Months Ended April 30, 2023 (Expressed in United States Dollars) (Unaudited) CLEARMIND MEDICINE INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in United States Dollars) (Unaudited) April 30,

2023 October 31,

2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,245,707 $ 128,777 Other receivables 109,625 50,933 Short-term investment (Note 3) 135,001 193,750 Prepaid expenses 263,273 14,245 Related parties (Note 4b) 88,493 46,988 Total current assets 5,842,099 434,693 Non-current assets Property and equipment 9,773 12,902 Intangible assets 125,289 130,264 Restricted cash 14,730 14,653 Right-of-use asset 4,343 35,730 Deferred offering costs - 198,173 Total non-current assets 154,135 391,722 Total assets $ 5,996,234 $ 826,415 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 805,453 $ 1,396,960 Due to related parties (Note 4) 48,321 206,494 Derivative warrants liability (Note 5) 1,795,499 - Derivative liability (Note 6c (i)) - 290,569 Lease liability 4,941 38,390 Total liabilities $ 2,654,214 $ 1,932,413 Shareholders' equity (deficit) Share capital and share premium (Note 6) 14,758,127 6,706,644 RSU reserve (Note 9) 460,969 493,036 Warrants (Note 7) 741,628 459,110 Share-based payment reserve (Note 8) 1,525,623 1,403,688 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,250 ) (21,250 ) Accumulated deficit (14,123,077 ) (10,147,226 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 3,342,020 (1,105,998 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 5,996,234 $ 826,415 Approved and authorized for issuance on behalf of the Board on June 14, 2023: /s/ "Alan Rootenberg" /s/ "Adi Zuloff-Shani" Alan Rootenberg, Director, CFO Adi Zuloff-Shani, Director, CEO (The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements) F-2 CLEARMIND MEDICINE INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in United States Dollars) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended April 30, April 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating expenses General and administrative $ 1,338,445 $ 1,059,881 $ 2,583,873 $ 2,276,202 Research and development 317,572 1,160,758 905,202 1,471,595 Total operating expenses 1,656,017 2,220,639 3,489,075 3,747,797 Loss before other expenses (1,656,017 ) (2,220,639 ) (3,489,075 ) (3,747,797 ) Finance expenses Changes in fair value of warrants (Note 5) (360,557 ) - (360,557 ) - Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investment (Note 3) 4,445 (95,812 ) (58,749 ) (95,812 ) Foreign exchange loss (60,952 ) (9,334 ) (95,356 ) (14,070 ) Finance income, net 5,966 - 23,981 - Total finance expenses (411,098 ) (105,146 ) (490,681 ) (109,882 ) Other incomes Dividend received - - 16,555 - Total other incomes - - 16,555 - Loss before taxes (2,067,115 ) (2,325,785 ) (3,963,201 ) (3,857,679 ) Tax expenses (9,267 ) - (12,650 ) - Net Loss and Comprehensive loss $ (2,076,382 ) $ (2,325,785 ) $ (3,975,851 ) $ (3,857,679 ) Loss per share (*), basic and diluted $ (0.55 ) $ (1.78 ) $ (1.32 ) $ (3.01 ) Weighted average number of shares (*) for the purposes of basic and diluted loss per share 3,747,333 1,309,115 3,010,522 1,279,977 (*) On September 30, 2022, the Company effected a 1-for-30 share consolidation (reverse share split) of its issued and outstanding shares. All share amounts have been retroactively restated for all periods presented. (The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements) F-3 CLEARMIND MEDICINE INC. Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) (Expressed in United States Dollars) (Unaudited) Share capital and

share premium RSU and Share-based Accumulated

other Total Number of

shares (*) Amount share

reserve Warrants payment

reserve comprehensive

income Accumulated

deficit shareholders'

equity (deficit) Balance, October 31, 2021 1,250,858 $ 5,792,009 $ 112,829 $ 250,567 $ 615,031 $ - $ (3,259,364 ) $ 3,511,072 Shares issuable for vested RSU's - - 86,600 - - - - 86,600 Shares issued and issuable for services 2,667 38,684 45,913 - - - - 84,597 Units issued for cash 39,747 698,897 - - - - - 698,897 Issuance costs - (69,890 ) - - - - - (69,890 ) Units issued for short-term investment 26,498 372,745 - 82,742 - - - 455,487 Share-based compensation - - - - 424,107 - - 424,107 Net loss for the period - - - - - (3,857,679 ) (3,857,679 ) Balance, April 30, 2022 1319,770 $ 6,832,445 $ 245,342 $ 333,309 $ 1,039,138 $ - $ (7,117,043 ) $ 1,333,191 Balance, October 31, 2022 1,319,770 $ 6,706,644 $ 493,036 $ 459,110 $ 1,403,688 $ (21,250 ) $ (10,147,226 ) $ (1,105,998 ) Net loss for the period - - - - - - (3,975,851 ) (3,975,851 ) Issuance of shares (Note 6c(i)) 1,153,847 6,081,619 - 282,287 - - - 6,363,906 Shares and warrants issuable to Medigus (Note 6c(i)) - 296,845 - 231 - - - 297,076 Issuance of shares, pre-funded warrants and warrants (Note 6c(iii)) 4,505,718 1,522,948 - - - - - 1,522,948 Shares issued from RSUs (Note 6c(ii)) 16,830 150,071 (150,071 ) - - - - - Shares for services (Notes 12a, 12f) - - 40,372 - - - - 40,372 RSU's vested (Note 9(i)) - - 77,632 - - - - 77,632 Share-based compensation (Note 8) - - - - 121,935 - - 121,935 Balance, April 30, 2023 6,996,165 $ 14,758,127 $ 460,969 $ 741,628 $ 1,525,623 $ (21,250 ) $ (14,123,077 ) $ 3,342,020 (*) On September 30, 2022, the Company effected a 1-for-30 share consolidation (reverse share split) of its issued and outstanding shares. All share amounts have been retroactively restated for all periods presented. (The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements) F-4 CLEARMIND MEDICINE INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in United States Dollars) (Unaudited) Six months ended Six months ended April 30, April 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net loss $ (3,975,851 ) $ (3,857,679 ) Adjustments for: Amortization of intangible assets 4,975 9,823 Amortization of right-of-use asset 26,789 - Interest on lease liability 2,682 - Depreciation of property and equipment 3,813 2,895 Exchange rate differences (77 ) - Changes in fair value of warrants 360,557 - Share-based compensation 246,446 595,303 Unrealized loss on short-term investment 58,749 95,812 Tax expenses 12,650 - Movements in working capital: Increase in other receivables (100,197 ) (62,806 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses (249,028 ) 87,373 Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (405,984 ) (145,085 ) Increase (decrease) in due to related parties (158,173 ) 18,287 Net cash used in operating activities (4,172,649 ) (3,256,077 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of shares, net of issuance costs (Note 6c (i)) 6,363,906 - Proceeds from issuance of shares, pre-funded warrants and warrants, net of issuance costs (Note 6c (iii)) 2,957,890 - Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants, net of issuance costs (Note 6d (iii)) - 629,007 Repayment of lease liabilities (30,984 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 9,290,812 629,007 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,233 ) 213 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 5,116,930 (2,626,857 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 128,777 3,369,798 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 5,245,707 $ 742,941 Supplementary disclosure of cash flow information: Cash received for interest $ 26,663 $ - Non-cash financing and investing activities Derivative liability converted to equity (Note 6c(i)) $ 290,569 $ - Units issued for short-term investment - 223,904 F-5 CLEARMIND MEDICINE INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in United States Dollars) (Unaudited) 1. Nature of Operations and Going Concern a. Clearmind Medicine Inc. (formerly Cyntar Ventures Inc.) (the "Company") was incorporated in the province of British Columbia on July 18, 2017. The Company changed its name from Cyntar Ventures Inc. to Clearmind Medicine Inc. on March 24, 2021. The Company's previous business was carrying out mining exploration operations and was involved in the exploration of the Lorn mineral property located in the Clinton and Lillooet Mining Divisions of British Columbia. Effective May 18, 2021, the Company is in the business of researching, developing and marketing proprietary formulations of psychedelic designer therapeutics with an initial focus of developing products. The Company's head office is located at Suite 101, 1220 West 6th Avenue, Vancouver, BC, V6H 1A5. The Company's Israeli subsidiary (Clearmindmed Ltd.) provides research and development services to the Company. On November 14, 2022, the Company completed a public offering for aggregate gross proceeds of US$7.5 million and up listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"), see note 6c (i). The Company trades under the symbol CMND on both the Nasdaq and the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") in Toronto. On April 6, 2023, the Company completed an underwritten public offering for aggregate gross proceeds of US$3.5 million. Net proceeds of US$2.9 million. See note 6c (iii). b. Going concern These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the going concern basis, which assumes that the Company will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. For the six months ended April 30, 2023, the Company has not generated any revenues and has negative cash flow from operations of $4,172,649. As of April 30, 2023, the Company has an accumulated deficit of $14,123,077. The continued operations of the Company are dependent on its ability to generate future cash flows or obtain additional financing through debt or equity. Management is of the opinion that sufficient working capital will be obtained from external financing to meet the Company's liabilities and commitments as they become due, although there is a risk that additional financing will not be available on a timely basis or on terms acceptable to the Company. These factors may cast substantial doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not reflect any adjustments that may be necessary if the Company is unable to continue as a going concern. c. Reverse share split On September 30, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved a 1-for-30 reverse split of its issued and outstanding ordinary shares, effective as of September 30, 2022, pursuant to which holders of the Company's ordinary shares received 0.0333 of an ordinary share for every one ordinary share. All issued and outstanding ordinary shares or instruments convertible into ordinary shares contained in these financial statements prior to the reverse share split have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reverse share split for all periods presented, unless explicitly stated otherwise. d. Functional Currency and Presentation Currency The financial statements of each company within the consolidated group are measured using their functional currency which is the currency of the primary economic environment in which an entity operates. The Company changed its functional currency from the Canadian dollar (C$) to the United States dollar (US$) as of November 1, 2022. The change in presentation currency is a voluntary change which is accounted for retrospectively. For comparative reporting purposes, historical financial information has been translated to United States dollars using the exchange rate as of November 1, 2022, which is the date of the change in the functional and presentation currency. e. Translation of Foreign Currency These consolidated financial statements are presented in United States dollars. As of November 1, 2022, the functional currency of Clearmind is the US dollar (as described above). The functional currency of Clearmindmed Ltd. is the United States dollar. F-6 CLEARMIND MEDICINE INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in United States Dollars) (Unaudited) 2. Significant Accounting Policies a. Basis of Presentation The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") on a going concern basis. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Clearmindmed Ltd. and Clearmind Labs Corp. (inactive). All inter-company balances and transactions have been eliminated on consolidation. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for financial assets and liabilities (including derivatives) which are presented at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"), and are presented in United States dollars, which is the Company's functional currency. b. Unaudited Interim Financial Information Certain information and footnote disclosures normally included in financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS have been condensed or omitted from this report, as is permitted by such rules and regulations. Accordingly, these condensed financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements as of and for the year ended October 31, 2022 and the notes thereto (the "2022 Annual Report"). The unaudited condensed financial statements have been prepared on the same basis as the audited financial statements, except for the change in functional and presentational currency (note 1d). In the opinion of the Company's management, the accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements contain all adjustments that are necessary to present fairly the Company's financial position and results of operations for the interim periods presented. The results for the six months ended April 30, 2023 are not necessarily indicative of the results for the year ending October 31, 2023, or for any future period. As of April 30, 2023, there have been no material changes in the Company's significant accounting policies from those that were disclosed in the 2022 Annual Report, except for the change in functional and presentational currency (note 1d). c. Significant Accounting Estimates and Judgments The preparation of consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires management to make judgments, estimates, and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income, and expenses. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis of making the judgments about carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates. F-7 CLEARMIND MEDICINE INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in United States Dollars) (Unaudited) 2. Significant Accounting Policies (continued) c. Significant Accounting Estimates and Judgments (continued) Significant Estimates Share-based Compensation Fair values are determined using the Black-Scholes option pricing model. Estimating fair value requires determining the most appropriate valuation model for a grant of equity instruments, which is dependent on the terms and conditions of the grant. Option-pricing models require the use of highly subjective estimates and assumptions including the expected stock price volatility. Changes in the underlying assumptions can materially affect the fair value estimates and, therefore, existing models do not necessarily provide reliable measurement of the fair value of the Company's stock options. Warrant Liability The Company uses the Black-Scholes option-pricing model to estimate fair value of options and the warrant liability at each reporting date. The key assumptions used in the model are the expected future volatility in the price of the Company's shares and the expected life of the options and warrants. Significant Judgments The critical judgments that the Company's management has made in the process of applying the Company's accounting policies that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognized in the Company's consolidated financial statements are as follows: Going Concern The application of the going concern assumption requires management to take into account all available information about the future, which is at least but not limited to, 12 months from the year end of the reporting period. The Company is aware that material uncertainties related to events or conditions may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. 3. Short-term Investment As of April 30, 2023, the Company holds 27,778 common shares of Medigus Ltd ("Medigus") (approximately 0.11%) with a total fair value of $135,001. The fair value of common shares held was determined by reference to public price quotations in an active market. October 31,

2022 Additions Unrealized

loss April 30,

2023 Medigus Ltd. - Shares $ 193,750 $ - $ (58,749 ) $ 135,001 F-8 CLEARMIND MEDICINE INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in United States Dollars) (Unaudited) 4. Related Party Transactions a. Compensation to key management personnel (i) The compensation to key management personnel for employment services they provide to the Company is as follows: Three months ended Three months ended Six months ended Six months ended April 30, April 30, April 30, April 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Officers: Consulting fees $ 78,622 $ 101,822 $ 202,718 $ 195,504 Share based compensation 34,279 122,184 78,721 230,201 $ 112,901 $ 225,005 $ 281,439 $ 425,705 Directors: Directors' fees $ 41,834 $ 17,775 $ 80,976 $ 35,360 Share based compensation 34,029 7,767 78,124 18,742 $ 75,863 $ 25,542 $ 159,100 $ 54,102 (ii) Balances with related parties April 30, October 31, 2023 2022 Amounts owed to officers $ 27,085 $ 136,149 Amounts owed to directors 21,236 70,345 $ 48,321 $ 206,494 b. On March 7, 2022, the Company signed an agreement with SciSparc, pursuant to which the Company and SciSparc agreed to cooperate in conducting a feasibility study using certain molecules developed by each party (the "Cooperation Agreement"). Certain of the Company's officers and directors currently operate, manage or are engaged as officers and/or directors of SciSparc, which may have similar or different objectives than the Company's. Such activities could detract from the time these people have to allocate to the Company's affairs. To date, no determination has been made to pursue the joint venture and the development of the research activities with SciSparc remains in a very early stage. For the six months ended April 30, 2023, the Company received $ nil as a reimbursement for research and development expenses conducted within the framework of the Cooperation Agreement. As of April 30, 2023, $88,493 is owed to the Company. c. On July 1, 2021, the Company entered into a lease agreement ("2021 Lease") with Scisparc Ltd, a related party ("Scisparc") and a third party for a total area of approximately 240m2 , of which the Company occupies approximately 120m2 for the Company's offices, in Tel Aviv, Israel. The lease expires on June 30, 2023. The Company, Scisparc and the third party have an option to extend the 2021 Lease for an additional three-year period. The Company's base rent was ILS11,000 per month ($3,080) during the term of the 2021 Lease. The lease liability was discounted using the Company's estimated incremental borrowing rate of 20%. On December 31, 2021, the third party elected to leave the office space, and a new lease agreement was signed with the Company and the related party. As a result, the Company's base rent was increased to ILS 18,200 per month ($5,094). F-9 CLEARMIND MEDICINE INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in United States Dollars) (Unaudited) 5. Warrant liability On April 6, 2023, the Company issued 4,505,718 warrants in connection with its April 2023 Public Offering financing. At the time of the grant, these warrants were recorded at their fair value as a derivative liability as the terms of the warrant include a cashless exercise provision, under certain circumstances, and are revalued at the end of each reporting period. During the three and six month periods ended April 30, 2023, the Company recorded a loss on the revaluation of the total warrant liability of $360,557, in the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. The Black-Scholes option pricing model was used to measure the derivative warrant liability with the following assumptions: April 30,

2023 Share Price $ 0.46 - $0.56 Exercise Price $ 0.78 Expected life 4.94 years Risk-free interest rate 4.22% - 3.94 % Dividend yield 0.00 % Expected volatility 99 % Value of warrants $ 1,434,942 - $1,795,499 The following table presents the changes in the warrants liability during the period: Balance as of November 1, 2022 $ - Issuance of April 2023 Warrants 1,434,942 Changes in fair value 360,557 Balance as of April 30, 2023 $ 1,795,499 F-10 CLEARMIND MEDICINE INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in United States Dollars) (Unaudited) 6. Share Capital a. The Company's authorized share capital is unlimited common shares without par value share. As of April 30, 2023, the number of shares issued and outstanding are 6,996,165 (October 31, 2022 - 1,319,770). b. On September 30, 2022, the Company effected a 1-for-30 share consolidation (reverse share split) of its issued and outstanding shares. All share amounts and instruments convertible into shares have been retroactively restated for all periods presented. c. Share transactions during the six months ended April 30, 2023: (i) On November 14, 2022, the Company completed an underwritten public offering of 1,153,847 shares at a price to the public of US$6.50 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of US$7.5 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. The offering closed on November 17, 2022. Net proceeds received were $6,363,906. In addition, the Company granted Aegis Capital Corp. ("Aegis"), who acted as the underwriters for the deal, a 45-day option to purchase up to 173,077 additional common shares, equal to 15% of the number of shares sold in the offering solely to cover over-allotments, if any ("Over-Allotment"). The public purchase price per additional common share would have been US$6.50 per share. The Over-Allotment was not exercised. Aegis received 57,692 underwriter warrants, each such warrant entitling the agents to receive one common share upon payment of US $8.125 per share, exercisable six months after the commencement of sales of this offering and expiring on a date which is no more than five years after the commencement of sales of the offering. The fair value for underwriter warrants total of $282,287 and have been credited to the warrant reserve. The fair value has been estimated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model assuming no expected dividends or forfeitures and the following weighted average assumptions: Risk-free interest rate 1.43 % Expected life (in years) 5 Expected volatility 107 % In connection with the offering, the Company's common shares were approved for listing on the Nasdaq and began trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND" on November 15, 2022. Following the public offering, Medigus were entitled to receive 44,829 shares and 2,241 warrants pursuant to an anti-dilution clause included in the agreement signed between the Company and Medigus on June 29, 2022. On May 23, 2023, the Company issued the 44,829 shares and 2,241 warrants. The anti-dilution feature was recorded as a derivative liability as of October 31, 2022 and has been classified to equity upon completion of the IPO. (ii) On January 16, 2023, 4,824 shares were issued in respect of RSU's that had been fully vested. The RSU's had a fair value of $39,975 at the time of issuance. On February 22, 2023, 12,006 shares were issued in respect of fully vested RSU's that had been fully vested. The RSU's had a fair value of $110,096 at the time of issuance. F-11 CLEARMIND MEDICINE INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in United States Dollars) (Unaudited) 6. Share Capital (continued) (iii) On April 6, 2023 the Company completed an underwritten public offering of 3,097,459 shares at a price to the public of US$0.78 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,398,959 Common Shares at a price to the public of US$0.779 per pre-funded warrant ("Pre-Funded Warrants"), for aggregate gross proceeds of US$3.5 million. The Pre-Funded Warrants were exercisable at $0.001 into one common share, and all the Pre-Funded Warrants were exercised by April 30, 2023. In addition, each April 2023 Public Offering shareholder and each Pre-Funded Warrant holder received a common warrant, which is immediately exercisable, will expire five years from the date of issuance and have an exercise price of US$0.78 per common share ("April 2023 Public Offering Warrant"). Net proceeds received were $2,931,207. d. Share transactions during the six months ended April 30, 2022: (i) On November 26, 2021, the Company issued 1,333 common shares with a fair value of $21,100 to the CSO as per the agreement. (ii) On February 14, 2022, the Company issued 1,334 common shares with a fair value of $17,584 to the CSO. (iii) On February 14, 2022, the Company closed a share purchase agreement with Medigus, whereby the Company issued a total of 66,244 units to Medigus in consideration for US$750,000 ("Cash Financing") and 27,778 common shares of Medigus ("Share Exchange"). Each unit is comprised of one common share and one warrant, with each warrant exercisable for a period of 18 months at CAD$60.00 per share. Pursuant to the Cash Financing, the Company issued 39,747 units at $24.00 per unit for proceeds of $698,897. In connection with the Cash Financing, the Company incurred finder's fees of $69,890, which have been charged to the condensed interim statement of changes in equity. Pursuant to the Share Exchange, the Company issued 26,498 units with a fair value of $455,487, consisting of common shares with a fair value of $372,745 and warrants with a fair value of $82,742. The fair value of the warrants was determined using the Black-Scholes option pricing model with the following assumptions: Risk-free rate of 1.43%, expected life of 1.5 years, and volatility of 107.46%. In connection with the Share Exchange, the Company incurred finder's fees of $50,000, which were allocated to the base cost of the shares in Medigus. In addition, Medigus will be entitled to 10% of the initial equity of a potential venture in the area of psychedelics, in connection with a research project currently conducted according to an agreement between the Company and the commercialization arm of a leading Israeli academic institution. F-12 CLEARMIND MEDICINE INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in United States Dollars) (Unaudited) 7. Share Purchase Warrants The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's share purchase warrants: Number of

warrants Weighted

average

exercise price

(US$) Balance, October 31, 2021 and April 30, 2022 526,666 $ 16.08 Issued 66,245 44.19 (*) Balance, October 31, 2022 592,911 19.22 Issuance of underwriter warrants (note 6c(i)) 57,692 8.125 Issuance of April 2023 warrants (note 5) 4,505,718 0.78 Expiration of warrants (276,667 ) 27.62 Balance, April 30, 2023 4,879,654 $ 1.59 (*) Warrants issued with an exercise price of C$60.00. As of April 30, 2023, the following share purchase warrants were outstanding: Number of

warrants outstanding Exercise price Exercise price (USD) Expiry date 66,245 C$ 60.00 $ 44.19 August 14, 2023 250,000 C$ 4.50 $ 3.31 April 22, 2024 57,692 $ 8.125 $ 8.125 November 17, 2027 4,505,718 $ 0.78 $ 0.78 April 6, 2028 4,879,654 F-13 CLEARMIND MEDICINE INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in United States Dollars) (Unaudited) 8. Stock Options On September 1, 2021, the Company implemented a stock option plan pursuant to which stock options may be granted to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. The Board of directors is authorized to grant the maximum number of common shares reserved for issuance in any 12-month period to anyone, optionee, other than a consultant may not exceed 5% of the issued and outstanding common shares at the date of the grant. The maximum number of common shares reserved for issuance in any 12-month period to any consultant may not exceed 2% of the issued and outstanding common shares at the date of the grant and the maximum number of common shares reserved for issuance in any 12-month period to all persons engaged in investor relations activities may not exceed 2% of the issued and outstanding number of common shares at the date of the grant. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's stock options for the periods ended April 30, 2023 and October 31, 2022: Number of

options Weighted

average

exercise price (C$) Weighted

average

exercise price (USD$) Outstanding, October 31, 2021 111,889 C$ 20.67 $ 15.18 Granted 86,333 20.68 15.19 Cancelled (40,556 ) 21.56 15.84 Outstanding, October 31, 2022 and April 30, 2023 157,666 C$ 20.45 $ 15.06 Exercisable, April 30, 2023 82,389 C$ 20.33 $ 14.97 F-14 CLEARMIND MEDICINE INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in United States Dollars) (Unaudited) 8. Stock Options (continued) Additional information regarding stock options outstanding as of April 30, 2023, is as follows: Outstanding Exercisable Number of

stock options Weighted

average

remaining

contractual life

(years) Weighted

average

exercise price (C$) Weighted

average

exercise price (USD$) Number of

stock options Weighted

average

exercise price (C$) Weighted

average

exercise price (USD$) 16,000 3.07 C$ 5.55 $ 4.09 9,333 C$ 5.55 $ 4.09 29,333 8.76 16.80 12.37 16,278 16.80 12.37 12,667 8.61 20.40 15.02 12,667 20.40 15.02 35,000 3.07 22.50 16.57 21,666 22.50 16.57 6,000 6.00 23.40 17.23 3,250 23.40 17.23 31,333 8.76 24.00 17.68 13,056 24.00 17.68 4,000 3.39 24.90 18.34 4,000 24.90 18.34 20,000 3.18 25.20 18.56 11,667 25.20 18.56 3,333 8.61 30.00 22.09 1,666 30.00 22.09 157,666 5.96 C$ 20.45 15.06 93,583 C$ 20.35 14.99 The fair value for stock options previously granted to certain consultants for ongoing services measured during the period have been estimated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model assuming no expected dividends or forfeitures and the following weighted average assumptions: 2023 2022 Risk-free interest rate 3.89 % 2.32 % Expected life (in years) 5.13 7.49 Expected volatility 113%-118 % 93%-94 % The portion of the total fair value of stock options expensed during the six months ended April 30, 2023, was $121,935 (2022 - $424,107) which was recorded as share-based payment reserve and charged to operations. The weighted average fair value of stock options granted during the six months ended April 30, 2023 was CAD$0.33 per share (weighted average fair value of stock options granted during the six months ended April 30, 2022 was CAD$0.38). F-15 CLEARMIND MEDICINE INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in United States Dollars) (Unaudited) 9. Restricted Share Units On August 4, 2021, the Company approved an RSU plan, which is designed to provide certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company with the opportunity to acquire RSU's of the Company. Each unit is equivalent in value to a common share and upon vesting results in the holder thereof being issued, at the discretion of the Board, either (i) a common share, or (ii) an amount of cash equal to the fair market value of a common share. During the six months ended April 30, 2023, the Company recognized share-based compensation of $118,004, being the fair value of the RSU's vesting during the period. This amount was charged against the RSU reserve in the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (2022 - $132,513). The following table summarizes the continuity of RSUs: Number of

RSUs Weighted

average

issue price (C$) Weighted

average

issue price (USD$) Balance, October 31, 2021 - $ - $ - Granted 35,328 10.55 7.75 Vested (35,328 ) 10.55 7.75 Balance, October 31, 2022 - $ - $ - Granted (i) 34,630 1.67 1.23 Vested (34,630 ) 1.67 1.23 Balance, April 30, 2023 - $ - $ - (i) During the six months ended April 30, 2023, the Company issued 34,630 RSU's with a fair value of $77,632 to consultants. F-16 CLEARMIND MEDICINE INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in United States Dollars) (Unaudited) 10. Financial Instruments and Risk Management Assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis were presented on the Company's statement of financial position as of April 30, 2023, as follows: Fair Value Measurements Using Quoted prices

in active markets

for identical

instruments

(Level 1) Significant

other

observable

inputs

(Level 2) Significant

unobservable

inputs

(Level 3) Balance

April 30,

2023 Short-term investment $ 135,001 $ - $ - $ 135,001 Derivative warrants liability - 1,795,499 - 1,795,499 Assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis were presented on the Company's statement of financial position as of October 31, 2022, as follows: Fair Value Measurements Using Quoted prices

in active markets

for identical

instruments

(Level 1) Significant

other

observable

inputs

(Level 2) Significant

unobservable

inputs

(Level 3) Balance

October 31,

2022 Short-term investment $ 193,750 $ - $ - $ 193,750 Derivative liability - 290,569 - 290,569 The fair value of other assets and liabilities, which include cash, amounts receivable, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, and amounts due to related parties, approximate their carrying values due to the relatively short-term maturity of these instruments. b. Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to a concentration of credit risk consist primarily of cash. The Company limits its exposure to credit loss by placing its cash with high credit quality financial institutions. The carrying amount of financial assets represents the maximum credit exposure. c. Foreign Exchange Rate Risk Foreign currency risk is the risk that the fair value of future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate due to changes in foreign exchange rates. The Company is exposed to foreign currency risk to the extent that monetary assets and liabilities are denominated in a foreign currency. The Company's subsidiary operates in Israel and has certain monetary financial instruments denominated in NIS and CAD. The Company has not entered into foreign exchange rate contracts to mitigate this risk. The following table indicates the impact of foreign currency exchange risk on net working capital as of April 30, 2023. The table below also provides a sensitivity analysis of a 10% strengthening of the foreign currency against functional currencies identified which would have increased (decreased) the Company's net loss by the amounts shown in the table below. A 10% weakening of the foreign currency against the functional currencies would have had the equal but opposite effect as of April 30, 2023. F-17 CLEARMIND MEDICINE INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in United States Dollars) (Unaudited) 10. Financial Instruments and Risk Management (continued) c. Foreign Exchange Rate Risk (continued) Cash $ 250,024 Amounts receivable 49,235 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (676,001 ) Due to related parties (18,764 ) Total foreign currency financial assets and liabilities $ (395,506 ) Impact of a 10% strengthening or weakening of foreign exchange rate $ 39,551 d. Interest Rate Risk Interest rate risk is the risk that the fair value of future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market interest rates. The Company is not exposed to significant interest rate risk as it does not have any liabilities with variable rates. e. Liquidity Risk Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due. The Company's objective to managing liquidity risk is to ensure that it has sufficient liquidity available to meet its liabilities when due. The Company relies on raising debt or equity financing in a timely manner. The following amounts are the contractual maturities of financial liabilities as of April 30, 2023 and October 31, 2022: April 30, 2023 Total Within

1 year Within

2-5 years Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 805,453 $ 805,453 $ - Due to related parties 48,321 48,321 - Derivative warrants liability 1,795,499 1,795,499 - Lease liability 4,941 4,941 - $ 2,654,214 $ 2,654,214 $ - October 31, 2022 Total Within

1 year Within

2-5 years Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,396,960 $ 1,396,960 $ - Due to related parties 206,494 206,494 - Derivative liability 290,569 290,569 Lease liability 38,390 38,390 $ 1,932,413 $ 1,932,413 $ - F-18 CLEARMIND MEDICINE INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in United States Dollars) (Unaudited) 11. Capital Management The Company manages its capital to maintain its ability to continue as a going concern and to provide returns to shareholders and benefits to other stakeholders. The capital structure of the Company consists of cash and equity comprised of issued share capital, RSU reserve, warrants reserve, and options reserve. The Company manages its capital structure and makes adjustments to it in light of economic conditions. The Company, upon approval from its Board of Directors, will balance its overall capital structure through new share issuances or by undertaking other activities as deemed appropriate under the specific circumstances. The Company is not subject to externally imposed capital requirements and the Company's overall strategy with respect to capital risk management remains unchanged from the six months ended April 30, 2023. 12. Commitments a. On November 1, 2020 (as amended on May 12, 2021), the Company entered into an agreement to acquire the rights, title, and interest in certain patents and patent applications in exchange for entering into a consulting services agreement with the consultant. The consultant will become the Company's scientific consultant and will be compensated with a monthly fee of $5,000 starting on February 1, 2021. The Company is to issue the consultant 16,000 common shares in equal instalments, at the end of each quarter, commencing with the ending of the first complete quarter after the date on which the Canadian Securities Exchange ("Listing Date") has provided its final approval to the Company's change of business, over a period of three years. b. Effective January 1, 2022, the Company entered into advisory agreements with an advisor of the Company, whereby the Company agreed to issue each consultant 667 RSU's at the end of each month commencing January 1, 2022, for an initial term of 12 months. c. Effective January 1, 2022, the Company entered into advisory agreements with two advisors of the Company, whereby the Company agreed to issue each consultant 667 RSU's at the end of each month commencing January 31, 2022, for an initial term of 24 months. d. On March 1, 2022, the Company entered into an advisory agreement with a consultant, whereby the Company agreed to pay the consultant ILS 20,000 ($5,600) and 667 RSU's per month for a period of 12 months. The agreement has been extended for an additional year. e. On March 14, 2022, the Company entered an agreement with a consultant, whereby the Company agreed to issue the consultant RSU's equivalent to $10,000 per month for a period of three months. The term is automatically renewed unless terminated by the Company with three days' written notice within the initial term or thirty days in a subsequent term. From January 1, 2023, the agreement was amended to $5,000 per month. His agreement is still in effect. f. On May 23, 2022, the Company entered an agreement with a consultant, whereby the Company agreed to issue the consultant common shares equivalent to $10,000 per month for a period of three months. The term is automatically renewed unless terminated by the Company with three days' written notice within the initial term or thirty days in a subsequent term. F-19 CLEARMIND MEDICINE INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in United States Dollars) (Unaudited) 13. Segmented Information As of April 30, 2023, the Company has one operating segment, research and development of psychedelic medicine, which takes place primarily in Israel. The Company's non-current assets by geographical location are as follows: April 30, 2023 Canada United

States Europe Asia Total Intangible assets $ - $ 37,587 $ 37,587 $ 50,115 $ 125,289 Property and equipment - - - 9,773 9,773 Restricted cash 14,730 - - - 14,730 ROU asset - - - 4,343 4,343 $ 14,730 $ 37,587 $ 37,587 $ 64,231 $ 154,135 October 31, 2022 Canada United

