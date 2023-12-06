UNITED STATES

For the month of: December 2023

Commission file number: 001-41557

CLEARMIND MEDICINE INC.

101 - 1220 West 6th Avenue

Vancouver, British Columbia

This Report on Form 6-K is being filed by Clearmind Medicine Inc. (the "Company") to provide updates regarding the repricing of outstanding warrants following the previously announced 1-for-30 reverse share split of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, no par value, that was effected on November 28, 2023.

Proportionate adjustments were made to the per share exercise price and the number of common shares issuable upon the exercise of outstanding options and warrants entitling the holders thereof to purchase common shares.

The exercise prices of warrants issued on April 6, 2023 and September 18, 2023, were adjusted to $3.6223 per share and the number of common shares issuable upon the exercise of such warrants was adjusted accordingly.

As of December 6, 2023, the Company has received gross proceeds of an aggregate of $3.453 million from the exercise of warrants to purchase 1,085,765 common shares. Warrants to purchase an aggregate of 441,933 common shares remain outstanding from the foregoing April and September 2023 transactions.

As of December 6, 2023, there are 1,693,147 common shares issued and outstanding.

Clearmind Medicine, Inc. (Registrant) Date: December 6, 2023 By: /s/ Adi Zuloff-Shani Name: Adi Zuloff-Shani Title: Chief Executive Officer

