Hebrew University' Yissum and Israeli Biotech Clearmind Medicine's Psychedelic-Derived Obesity Treatment Presented by Professor Joseph Tam, D.M.D., Ph.D. at Isranalytica 2023

Isranalytica 2023, the Annual meeting of the Israel Analytical Chemical Society, provided Clearmind with the opportunity to garner visibility for its drug candidate MEAI from attendees at one of the largest annual analytical chemistry conferences in the world

Tel Aviv, Israel / Vancouver, Canada, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) (CSE: CMND), (FSE: CWY) (“Clearmind” or the "company"), a biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced that Professor Joseph Tam, D.M.D., Ph.D., who led the pre-clinical trial for its drug candidate MEAI for treating obesity, presented the latest results at Isranalytica 2023.

The presentation, titled "The Psychoactive Drug 5-Methoxy-2-aminoindane (MEAI) Ameliorates Obesity and its Metabolic Complications," included data from recently announced pre-clinical results demonstrating efficacy of Clearmind’s drug candidate MEAI for treating obesity and metabolic syndrome.

Isranalytica 2023, the Annual Meeting of the Israel Analytical Chemical Society, ranks as one of the world’s largest annual analytical chemistry conferences. Professor Joseph Tam, D.M.D., Ph.D., heads the Obesity and Metabolism Laboratory, and he is an Associate Professor of Pharmacology at the Hebrew University’s Institute for Drug Research. Along with Dr. Saja Baraghithy, Ph.D., he led the pre-clinical trial as part of Clearmind’s robust collaboration with the Hebrew University and its technology transfer company Yissum .

“We are honored that our research partner, Professor Joseph Tam, chose to present the promising results of our MEAI-based treatment for obesity to professionals and medical peers," said Clearmind's CEO Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani. "One of our targets is to expand the awareness to our unique treatments among the scientific and medical community, as a wide network will facilitate our future clinical programs."

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of seven patent families. The company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq and the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY”.

About Yissum

Yissum is the technology transfer company of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Founded in 1964, it serves as a bridge between cutting-edge academic research and a global community of entrepreneurs, investors, and industry. Yissum’s mission is to benefit society by converting extraordinary innovations and transformational technologies into commercial solutions that address our most urgent global challenges. Yissum has registered over 11,000 patents globally; licensed over 1,140 technologies and has spun out more than 200 companies. Yissum’s business partners span the globe and include companies such as Boston Scientific, ICL, Intel, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Novartis and many more. For further information please visit www.yissum.co.il

