Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ClearOne, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLRO   US18506U1043

CLEARONE, INC.

(CLRO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/11 03:59:13 pm
0.9892 USD   +1.45%
02/11ClearOne Announces Appointment of a New Chairman
BU
02/09ClearOne Awarded US Patent for Microphone Technology
MT
02/09CLEARONE : AV Practitioner's Guide to the Cloud - Part 3 of 3
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ClearOne Announces Appointment of a New Chairman

02/11/2022 | 07:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, announced that effective February 8, 2022 Eric L. Robinson was appointed by the Board of Directors to serve as Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Robinson replaces Zeynep “Zee” Hakimoglu, who has served as a Director since April 2006 and as Chairman since July 2007. Ms. Hakimoglu will remain as a Director following this orderly transition.

Mr. Robinson has been serving as a Director of ClearOne since July 2015 and he previously served as outside corporate and securities legal counsel to the Company. On his appointment, Mr. Robinson said “this is an exciting time in the audio and visual communication solutions market and we believe that ClearOne is poised to become an increasing dominant force in this sector. I would like to thank Zee for her leadership as Chairman over the past fifteen years and look forward to continuing to work with Zee in her continuing roles as President, CEO and as a Director.”

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on present circumstances and on ClearOne’s predictions with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences and timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Such forward-looking statements and any statements of the plans and objectives of management for future operations and forecasts of future growth and value and the possible outcomes of litigation, are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and ClearOne assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the periodic reports on Form 10-Q and 10-K filed by ClearOne from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and all of ClearOne’s other public filings with the SEC.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CLEARONE, INC.
02/11ClearOne Announces Appointment of a New Chairman
BU
02/09ClearOne Awarded US Patent for Microphone Technology
MT
02/09CLEARONE : AV Practitioner's Guide to the Cloud - Part 3 of 3
PU
02/09New Patent Granted to ClearOne on Augmented Beamforming Microphone Arrays with Enhanced..
BU
02/07SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Carried Back to Near Even by Chipmakers
MT
02/07ClearOne Secures Patent for Microphone Array System With Distributed Processing
MT
02/07ClearOne Awarded New Patent for Beamforming Microphone Array System with Distributed Pr..
BU
02/02Google Certifies ClearOne Versa™ Lite CT for Google Meet
BU
01/28CLEARONE : AV Practitioner's Guide to the Cloud - Part 2 of 3
PU
01/18ClearOne Aura™ Xceed™ BMA Honored for Innovation at CES 2022, the World's M..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29,1 M - -
Net income 2020 0,51 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,70 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 77,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22,2 M 22,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 126
Free-Float -
Chart CLEARONE, INC.
Duration : Period :
ClearOne, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEARONE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zeynep B. Hakimoglu President & Chief Executive Officer
Narsi Narayanan Secretary & Senior Vice President-Finance
Larry R. Hendricks Independent Director
Eric L. Robinson Independent Director
Bruce Whaley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEARONE, INC.-23.32%22
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-14.94%231 420
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-12.08%69 030
ERICSSON16.85%42 214
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-11.60%39 047
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-18.34%37 472