  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  ClearOne, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CLRO   US18506U1043

CLEARONE, INC.

(CLRO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/30 04:00:01 pm
1.39 USD   -1.42%
09:11aClearOne Awarded Two New Patents for Power Over Ethernet Systems and Methods
BU
11/19ClearOne AV powers Dish Network's corporate headquarters
AQ
11/17INSIDER BUY : Clearone
MT
Summary 
Summary

ClearOne Awarded Two New Patents for Power Over Ethernet Systems and Methods

12/01/2021 | 09:11am EST
ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, today announced it has been awarded two new patents relating to Power over Ethernet (PoE) by the US Patent and Trademark Office, Patent #11,181,959 and Patent #11,188,133.

PoE is a highly popular and useful IT-based technology that enables Ethernet network cables to deliver DC power without separate power supplies or outlets to networked devices like IP phones, security cameras, and network switches.

The two new PoE patents describe systems and methods for providing power to multiple devices in a novel “daisy-chain” configuration, intelligently allocating power distribution among these devices without disturbing the standard PoE handshaking protocol. Prior to ClearOne’s advancements in this technology, providing power to multiple devices via PoE required separate cables in a hub-and-spoke topology from the power source to each device. The technology advancements described in these two new patents can utilize the device’s existing circuitry – thereby reducing cost, footprint, or both.

The issuance of these new patents fortifies ClearOne’s strength and reach in this important technology area. The company’s valuable portfolio covers multiple new technologies in the fields of audio and video processing, audio and video streaming, and innovative communication technologies.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability and scalability. For more information about ClearOne please visit www.clearone.com.


All news about CLEARONE, INC.
09:11aClearOne Awarded Two New Patents for Power Over Ethernet Systems and Methods
BU
11/19ClearOne AV powers Dish Network's corporate headquarters
AQ
11/17INSIDER BUY : Clearone
MT
11/17DISH Network Installs ClearOne Collaboration Gear in Multiple Corporate Buildings
BU
11/17DISH Network Installs ClearOne Collaboration Gear in Multiple Corporate Buildings
CI
11/17ClearOne Wins Design Patent Infringement Suit
AQ
11/12CLEARONE : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
11/12CLEARONE INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
11/12ClearOne, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sep..
CI
11/12CLEARONE : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29,1 M - -
Net income 2020 0,51 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,70 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 77,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 31,1 M 31,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 126
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart CLEARONE, INC.
ClearOne, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CLEARONE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zeynep B. Hakimoglu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Narsi Narayanan Secretary & Senior Vice President-Finance
Larry R. Hendricks Independent Director
Eric L. Robinson Independent Director
Bruce Whaley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEARONE, INC.-38.77%31
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.22.55%231 294
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.27%71 348
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.48.88%42 761
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.70.78%38 122
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-18.41%34 868