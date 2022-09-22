Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ClearOne, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLRO   US18506U1043

CLEARONE, INC.

(CLRO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-22 pm EDT
0.5535 USD   -10.49%
04:10pCLEARONE : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K
PU
04:07pCLEARONE INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/08ClearOne Highlights Aura Professional Work from Home AV and Collaboration Solutions at CEDIA 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ClearOne : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

09/22/2022 | 04:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
clro-20220922.htm

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): September 22, 2022 (September 20, 2022)

ClearOne, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

001-33660

87-0398877

(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

5225 Wiley Post Way, Suite 500, Salt Lake City, Utah

84116

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

+1 (801)975-7200

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communication pursuant to Rule 13e-4©under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4©)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the SecuritiesAct of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Securities Registered Pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, $0.001

CLRO

The NASDAQ Capital Market


Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

As previously reported, on March 22, 2022, ClearOne, Inc., a Delaware corporation(the "Company"),received a letter from the Listing Qualifications staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that, because the closing bid price for its common stock had been below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days, it is no longer in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed companies to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share (the "Minimum Bid Requirement"). In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company was provided 180 days, or until September 19, 2022, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Requirement.

On September 20, 2022, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq advising that the Company has been granted a 180-day extension to March 20, 2023 to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A).

The Company will continue to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock and consider implementing available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. Specifically, the Company has confirmed to Nasdaq that, if necessary, it will implement a reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock (if approved by the Company's stockholders) to regain compliance. If the Company does not regain compliance within the allotted compliance period, Nasdaq will provide notice that the Company's common stock will be subject to delisting. The Company would then be entitled to appeal that determination to a Nasdaq hearings panel. There can be no assurance that the Company will regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement during this 180-day extension.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit Number

Exhibit Title

104.1

The cover page from this Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL.



SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

CLEARONE, INC.

Date: September 22,2022

By:

/s/ Narsi Narayanan

Narsi Narayanan

Chief FinancialOfficer (Principal Accounting and Principal FinancialOfficer)


Disclaimer

ClearOne Inc. published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2022 20:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CLEARONE, INC.
04:10pCLEARONE : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K
PU
04:07pCLEARONE INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Stand..
AQ
09/08ClearOne Highlights Aura Professional Work from Home AV and Collaboration Solutions at ..
BU
09/07Top Premarket Decliners
MT
08/26ClearOne to Highlight Powerful and Affordable Hybrid Work and Learn AV Conferencing Sol..
BU
08/26ClearOne to Highlight Powerful and Affordable Hybrid Work and Learn AV Conferencing Sol..
CI
08/17CLEARONE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
08/12CLEARONE INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
08/10CLEARONE : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/09Earnings Flash (CLRO) CLEARONE Reports Q2 Revenue $7.4M
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -7,69 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2,58 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,31x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,8 M 14,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 107
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart CLEARONE, INC.
Duration : Period :
ClearOne, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEARONE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Derek Graham CEO, Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Narsi Narayanan Vice President-Finance
Eric L. Robinson Chairman
Larry R. Hendricks Independent Director
Bruce Whaley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEARONE, INC.-52.06%15