ClearOne : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): September 22, 2022 (September 20, 2022)

ClearOne, Inc.

Delaware 001-33660 87-0398877

5225 Wiley Post Way, Suite 500, Salt Lake City, Utah 84116

+1 (801)975-7200

Securities Registered Pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.001 CLRO The NASDAQ Capital Market





Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

As previously reported, on March 22, 2022, ClearOne, Inc., a Delaware corporation(the "Company"),received a letter from the Listing Qualifications staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that, because the closing bid price for its common stock had been below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days, it is no longer in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed companies to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share (the "Minimum Bid Requirement"). In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company was provided 180 days, or until September 19, 2022, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Requirement.

On September 20, 2022, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq advising that the Company has been granted a 180-day extension to March 20, 2023 to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A).

The Company will continue to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock and consider implementing available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. Specifically, the Company has confirmed to Nasdaq that, if necessary, it will implement a reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock (if approved by the Company's stockholders) to regain compliance. If the Company does not regain compliance within the allotted compliance period, Nasdaq will provide notice that the Company's common stock will be subject to delisting. The Company would then be entitled to appeal that determination to a Nasdaq hearings panel. There can be no assurance that the Company will regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement during this 180-day extension.

CLEARONE, INC.
Date: September 22,2022
By: /s/ Narsi Narayanan
Narsi Narayanan
Chief Financial Officer




