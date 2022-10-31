Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ClearOne, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLRO   US18506U1043

CLEARONE, INC.

(CLRO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:30 2022-10-31 am EDT
0.5640 USD   -0.72%
09:11aClearOne Launches New Wide-Angle UNITE® 60 4K ePTZ Camera Offering AI-Powered Speaker Tracking and 120-Degree Field of View
BU
09/22Clearone : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K
PU
09/22Clearone Inc : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ClearOne Launches New Wide-Angle UNITE® 60 4K ePTZ Camera Offering AI-Powered Speaker Tracking and 120-Degree Field of View

10/31/2022 | 09:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The new camera is ideal for smaller rooms such as huddle rooms and executive offices.

ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a leading full line provider of professional communications, conferencing, and collaboration solutions, today announced the introduction of a new wide angle 4K USB camera featuring AI-powered smart face and voice tracking, along with electronic PTZ (pan/tilt/zoom) capabilities, the ClearOne UNITE® 60 4K camera. This new camera will be sold through ClearOne’s commercial channels.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221030005010/en/

The new UNITE® 60 4K camera from ClearOne is equipped with a 120-degree field of view, and a plug-and-play USB 3.0 connection for ultimate video, control, and power. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new UNITE® 60 4K camera from ClearOne is equipped with a 120-degree field of view, and a plug-and-play USB 3.0 connection for ultimate video, control, and power. (Photo: Business Wire)

With a 120-degree field of view, and a plug-and-play USB 3.0 connection for video, control, and power, the new UNITE® 60 camera is ideally suited for rooms such as executive offices, huddle rooms or smaller conference rooms.

“ClearOne is consistently advancing what’s possible for virtual collaboration to help companies, knowledge workers and educators communicate clearly and efficiently across the globe,” said ClearOne Interim CEO Derek Graham. “With ultra-easy setup, support for all leading virtual meeting platforms, 4K video quality and AI-based tracking of speakers or framing of groups, the UNITE® 60 camera fits perfectly in small meeting spaces and home offices while also providing an affordable entry point for classrooms where educators move around and need a tracking camera,” Graham added.

Whether a meeting is held on Microsoft® Teams, Zoom™, Google® Meet™, WebEx™ or other leading services, the camera’s automatic or remote-controlled digital PTZ ensures remote attendees always have a clear view of local participants.

The UNITE® 60 camera leverages a wide dynamic range and super-high SNR with advanced 2D and 3D noise reduction to deliver excellent visuals across varied lighting conditions. In addition to the AI auto-tracking feature, the camera can also be controlled via IR remote or UVC protocol. The camera can be paired with a wide variety of microphones and speakers.

The UNITE® 60 camera can be mounted to any monitor using its standard damping rotary shaft support.

To learn more about the new ClearOne UNITE® 60 4K camera and create your ideal collaboration system, visit https://www.clearone.com/unite-60-4k-camera.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CLEARONE, INC.
09:11aClearOne Launches New Wide-Angle UNITE® 60 4K ePTZ Camera Offering AI-Powered Speaker T..
BU
09/22Clearone : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K
PU
09/22Clearone Inc : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Stand..
AQ
09/08ClearOne Highlights Aura Professional Work from Home AV and Collaboration Solutions at ..
BU
09/07Top Premarket Decliners
MT
08/26ClearOne to Highlight Powerful and Affordable Hybrid Work and Learn AV Conferencing Sol..
BU
08/26ClearOne to Highlight Powerful and Affordable Hybrid Work and Learn AV Conferencing Sol..
CI
08/17Clearone Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
08/12CLEARONE INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
08/10Clearone : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -7,69 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2,58 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,31x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,6 M 13,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 107
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart CLEARONE, INC.
Duration : Period :
ClearOne, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEARONE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Derek Graham CEO, Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Narsi Narayanan Vice President-Finance
Eric L. Robinson Chairman
Larry R. Hendricks Independent Director
Bruce Whaley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEARONE, INC.-55.96%14
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-27.98%187 396
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-7.94%41 741
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-15.50%36 961
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-45.72%36 939
NOKIA OYJ-20.17%24 794