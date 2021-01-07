Log in
CLEARONE, INC.

CLEARONE, INC.

(CLRO)
ClearOne Partners with ADI Global in the United States to Drive Sales Through Value-Added Distribution

01/07/2021 | 09:10am EST
SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strengthening its commitment to make its entire line of award-winning professional audio, video, collaboration and AV Networking solutions available to the widest possible customer base, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communications solutions, today announced the appointment of ADI Global Distribution to serve as a distribution partner in the United States.

“The United States market for professional grade audio, video and collaboration solutions is growing and expanding at a dramatic rate,” ClearOne Chair and CEO Zee Hakimoglu said today.  “Professionals in all fields are adjusting to the permanent reality of a distributed/hybrid work and learning environment and they are demanding the tools that will put them in the best possible light when communicating and collaborating with their peers.  ADI has the deep reach across all verticals to help us present our solutions to the largest possible audience of corporations and professionals.”

Commenting on partnership, ADI Global Vice President of Business Development Cynthia Menna said, “ClearOne has long set the benchmark for quality for enterprises that seek the very best audio, video and collaboration solutions.  Now, these solutions can be made available to our entire network of professional contractors, dealers and installers and, through them, to large and small companies, schools and remote working professionals.  We are excited to be able to offer ClearOne to our customers.”

The breadth and depth of ADI’s selection offers customers great prices on products from various categories, including Smart Home, Fire, Video Surveillance, Residential and Commercial AV, Enterprise Connectivity, Networking, Structured Wiring, Tools and Cable, Intrusion and Communications. Inventory is available for prompt delivery, including same-day delivery on in-stock products in some locations, or fast branch pickup options. ADI also delivers expert advice every day on products and specific individual project needs, project registration to help our customers win more bids, IP programming on cameras and other products and complete systems design assistance for installations and large projects. ADI’s dedication to helping customers succeed extends to education; ADI hosts seminars and training events year-round, including the industry’s largest one-day training, product and sales event, the ADI Expo Series.

About ADI Global
ADI Global Distribution is the industry’s leading global distributor of security, AV, and low-voltage products with more than 2.8 billion dollars in net sales and more than 200 locations in 19 countries. For more than 25 years, professional contractors, dealers and installers have relied on ADI for products and solutions as well as knowledge and support for projects and value-added services like industry training.  Learn more at www.adiglobal.com

About ClearOne
ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

###

 


Contact:
Bob Griffin
Griffin360
Twitter: @griffin360
212.481.3456 x16
bob@griffin360.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
