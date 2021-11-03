ClearOne Successfully Meets Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai's Every AV Requirement

The BMA 360 and Other State-of-the-Art Conferencing Solutions from ClearOne Make Remote Learning Simple and Engaging for RIT Dubai Students and Lecturers

As hybrid learning continues to become a more prominent and popular form of education throughout the pandemic, Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai recently determined that it needs an easy-to-use AV solution that would deliver the highest AV technologies to ensure remotely located students feel just as engaged as those sitting in the school’s classrooms.

Seeking a simple-to-use and reliable AV system, RIT Dubai turned to ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions, for the solution that would meet its unique needs.

“It was imperative that all of our students, regardless of their location, could clearly see and hear the lecturer,” said Khalil Darwish, Director of IT for RIT Dubai. For RIT Dubai, the key to a successful installation was finding a solution that allowed both the lecturer and students to focus on the lecturers' content and not have to worry about the underlying technology.

As a proof of concept of the solution which Alpha Data, the system integrator for this project, had designed for RIT Dubai, the integrator equipped a ‘mock’ classroom in RIT’s old campus with the ClearOne solution.

“The demo enabled us to take a hands-on approach and we were extremely impressed with the ease of use of ClearOne’s solution, and the exceptional levels of audio and video quality it delivered,” added Darwish.

With Darwish’s approval, Alpha Data installed a complete ClearOne solution that included a COLLABORATE® Versa Pro 50 kit, COLLABORATE® Versa Lite™ CT, CONVERGE® Pro 2 48VT advanced microphone auto mixer, LS6CT ceiling speakers, BMA 360 ceiling tile beamforming mic array and UNITE® 150 PTZ camera.

In addition to the high-quality technology, an influential factor in choosing ClearOne was that many of the solutions’ components could be ordered locally. This convenience allowed Alpha Data to meet RIT Dubai’s requirement to complete the installation as a matter of urgency.

“The fact that its products were available locally provided a real competitive edge for ClearOne,” explained Darwish. “ClearOne’s distribution and logistics teams worked very closely with us to deliver solutions to meet our very tight timeline. This reflects the high levels of support and maintenance which it delivers.”

The AV solution has become a vital tool in enabling RIT Dubai to successfully conduct various educational programs outside of lectures, including seminars and presentations.

“We recommend ClearOne to our clients because it offers a complete AV conferencing solution from a single vendor and can deliver a range of solutions from tabletop plug & play systems to professional configurable high-end audio solutions,” emphasized Jinesh Shah, Team Lead, ELV & AV, for Alpha Data. “Plus, from a systems integrator’s perspective, ClearOne’s system architecture enables us to deploy solutions for our customers, including RIT Dubai, quickly and easily.”

Although the ClearOne solution is primarily used in a learning environment, it is now being deployed to facilitate general business meetings for the institution as well.

“For any organization looking to deploy an AV solution, I would suggest that they look no further than ClearOne,” said Darwish. “The superior quality of its audio and video has meant that in a teaching environment all of our learners are completely immersed in their lectures. This is of critical importance for our remote students.”

About RIT Dubai

Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai (https://www.rit.edu/dubai/) is a satellite campus of Rochester Institute of Technology, New York, USA. RIT Dubai ascribes to the same vision, mission and values as RIT New York.

RIT Dubai has become one of the leading higher education institutions within the United Arab Emirates and aims to transform society through education, research and innovation.

About Alpha Data

Alpha Data is a leading system integrator in the Middle East. Established in 1981, the company has evolved from an initial team of just two employees to a 1,000-strong workforce building ICT infrastructure solutions for thousands of organizations. The company, which is BS EN ISO 27001:2013 & ISO 9001:2008 management standard certified, works with its clients through a combination of deep-level business and technical expertise, an extensive knowledge of today’s technologies, and a mature and highly capable delivery and services infrastructure - reinforcing Alpha Data's leading position among IT companies in the UAE. Alpha Data is renowned for bringing a number of new technologies first to the local market.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

