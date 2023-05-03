ClearOne : Updates COLLABORATE® Versa® Lineup with Eight New Bundled Conferencing Solutions

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ClearOne Updates COLLABORATE® VersaTM Lineup with Eight New

Bundled Conferencing Solutions

A variety of microphones and cameras are now available as convenient packaged systems that

deliver optimized collaboration experiences in conference rooms and personal offices.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, May 03, 2023 - ClearOne(NASDAQ: CLRO), a global market leader in conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions, has launched eight new COLLABORATE® Versa® packaged hardware systems to provide optimized audio and video performance for conference rooms and personal office spaces. According to ClearOne CEO Derek Graham, the updated lineup of bundled solutions empowers businesses of all sizes and means to leverage powerful conferencing capabilities that include automatic voice tracking, face tracking and echo cancellation.

"The new lineup of COLLABORATE Versa solutions offers an ideal package for every small-to- medium sized conferencing space or personal office, giving business owners and IT staff mission-specific options that ensure maximum value, utility and performance in any room," Graham said. "Whether a company is upgrading technology in existing spaces, opening a new location or undergoing construction and design changes, these packaged solutions can help them quickly and efficiently deploy industry-leading audio and video quality combined with powerful special features that make hosting meetings easier than ever."

One of the most powerful solutions is the COLLABORATE Versa Room CT 160, which uses the USB audio-enabled Beamforming Ceiling Tile (BMA CT) microphone to bring cost- effective professional conferencing audio to medium and large- sized meeting rooms. The microphone array has an integrated two-channel amplifier that provides 20W of audio power and makes it as easy as possible to connect the two included in-

ceiling speakers. The BMA CT delivers automatic echoCollaborate Versa ROOM CT 160 cancellation, noise cancellation and adaptive microphone

steering, while the UNITE® 160 4K camera offers AI-controlled