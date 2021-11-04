ClearOne Wins Patent Trial Against Shure

ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a leading global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, today announced that a jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware has found that ClearOne’s innovative Ceiling Tile Beamforming Mic Array line of products do not infringe Shure Incorporated’s U.S. Patent No. D865,723 (the “’723 patent”). The jury also found that the ’723 patent is invalid.

“The jury’s unanimous verdict is the latest in a string of litigation victories for ClearOne against Shure,” said Zee Hakimoglu, president and chief executive officer of ClearOne. “We are very pleased that the jury found that ClearOne’s BMA CT products did not infringe and invalidated Shure’s patent. Shure was using the ’723 patent to retaliate against ClearOne, and the jury’s verdict validates ClearOne’s refusal to give in to Shure’s tactics.”

The products that Shure accused of infringement in this case were the BMA CT, BMA CTH (i.e. the COLLABORATE Versa Pro CT, COLLABORATE Versa Lite CT, COLLABORATE Versa Room CT), BMA 360, and BMA-CTX (“Xceed”). The jury found that every single one of these products did not infringe the ’723 patent.

ClearOne and Shure are also involved in litigation in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. In August 2019, Judge Edmond E. Chang of that Court granted ClearOne’s request for a preliminary injunction (“PI Order”) preventing Shure from “manufacturing, marketing, and selling” the original MXA910 for use “in its drop-ceiling mounting configuration.” Then, in September 2020, Judge Chang found Shure in contempt for selling its MXA910W-A, which ClearOne believes infringes its U.S. Patent No. 9,813,806 and violates the PI Order.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global company that designs, develops and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

Printable releases are available in our Investor Relations area at http://investors.clearone.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104005744/en/