Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ClearOne, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLRO   US18506U1043

CLEARONE, INC.

(CLRO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:02:28 2023-01-26 pm EST
1.750 USD   -1.69%
01/17ClearOne expands 4K UHD camera hardware
AQ
01/17ClearOne Regains Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement
BU
01/17ClearOne Launches New Video Conferencing Camera
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ClearOne announces the appointment of Derek Graham as Permanent CEO

01/26/2023 | 01:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ClearOne (Nasdaq: CLRO), today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Derek Graham as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 24. 2023.

Derek Graham was appointed to the role of interim CEO in May 2022. Eric Robinson, Chairman of the Board of Directors said, "Derek Graham has provided strong and decisive leadership in the last few months and navigated the company through a particularly challenging time. I am confident that Derek will continue to guide ClearOne through the next phase of growth. The Board and I are delighted to appoint Derek as ClearOne's CEO."

Derek Graham joined ClearOne in 2003 as a Lead Engineer and rose through the ranks. He has overseen the development and introduction of multiple generations of professionally installed audio and video conferencing, video streaming, wireless microphone, digital signage, and camera products. Derek Graham has authored 13 patents, including many patents that are critical to ClearOne's success.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity and thank the Board of Directors for expressing faith in my abilities to steer ClearOne to the next level. ClearOne is a truly unique and talented organization with a proud history of pioneering product innovation. I look forward to continuing my work with this amazing team to deliver great results to our investors, channel partners, end users, and other stakeholders," noted Mr. Graham.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on present circumstances and on ClearOne’s predictions with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences and timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Such forward-looking statements and any statements of the plans and objectives of management for future operations and forecasts of future growth and value and the possible outcomes of litigation, are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and ClearOne assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s public filings with the SEC, including without limitation, its annual reports on form 10-K and quarterly reports on form 10-Q.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CLEARONE, INC.
01/17ClearOne expands 4K UHD camera hardware
AQ
01/17ClearOne Regains Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement
BU
01/17ClearOne Launches New Video Conferencing Camera
MT
01/16ClearOne Expands its UNITE® PTZ Camera Series with the Introduction of the UNITE 260 Pr..
BU
01/16ClearOne Expands its UNITE PTZ Camera Series with the Introduction of the UNITE 260 Pro
CI
2022Joint Press Release of Settlement Between ClearOne and Shure
AQ
2022Sector Update: Tech Stocks Lower Friday Afternoon
MT
2022Sector Update: Tech
MT
2022Top Midday Decliners
MT
2022ClearOne Settles All Legal Disputes With Shure; Shares Rise
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -7,69 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2,58 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,31x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 42,6 M 42,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 107
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart CLEARONE, INC.
Duration : Period :
ClearOne, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEARONE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Derek Graham CEO, Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Narsi Narayanan Vice President-Finance
Eric L. Robinson Chairman
Larry R. Hendricks Independent Director
Bruce Whaley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEARONE, INC.11.84%43
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.0.71%197 107
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.5.91%50 710
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.0.33%43 234
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.0.16%37 139
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.3.81%27 904