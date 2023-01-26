ClearOne announces the appointment of Derek Graham as Permanent CEO

ClearOne (Nasdaq: CLRO), today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Derek Graham as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 24. 2023.

Derek Graham was appointed to the role of interim CEO in May 2022. Eric Robinson, Chairman of the Board of Directors said, "Derek Graham has provided strong and decisive leadership in the last few months and navigated the company through a particularly challenging time. I am confident that Derek will continue to guide ClearOne through the next phase of growth. The Board and I are delighted to appoint Derek as ClearOne's CEO."

Derek Graham joined ClearOne in 2003 as a Lead Engineer and rose through the ranks. He has overseen the development and introduction of multiple generations of professionally installed audio and video conferencing, video streaming, wireless microphone, digital signage, and camera products. Derek Graham has authored 13 patents, including many patents that are critical to ClearOne's success.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity and thank the Board of Directors for expressing faith in my abilities to steer ClearOne to the next level. ClearOne is a truly unique and talented organization with a proud history of pioneering product innovation. I look forward to continuing my work with this amazing team to deliver great results to our investors, channel partners, end users, and other stakeholders," noted Mr. Graham.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

