    CLRO   US18506U1043

CLEARONE, INC.

(CLRO)
ClearOne : Camera Control for the ClearOne BMA 360 Beamforming Microphone Array Ceiling Tile

06/17/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
new camera control module for Crestron control systems that is designed to work with ClearOne's ground-breaking BMA 360 Beamforming Microphone Array Ceiling Tile and ClearOne's UNITE® 200, or any other Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) camera that complies with the industry-standard VISCA control protocol.

The new module dramatically simplifies configuration of the BMA 360's camera control feature and comes with an easy-to-use graphical interface that associates PTZ presets in the camera with BMA 360

Beam Reports. When a local talker activates a given beam in the BMA 360, the control module recalls the associated PTZ preset in the camera. The module also supports returning the camera to a 'home' position after a period of no voice activity.

Previously, ClearOne provided sample code and command documentation to help Crestron programmers build their own custom camera control modules. While that gave Crestron programmers the ultimate in flexibility, ClearOne's customers asked for a pre-programmed solution that would cover most camera tracking applications. The new module developed by ClearOne represents a product-quality implementation for control of up to two PTZ cameras per Crestron module that is ready for immediate deployment by AV integrators. Multiple instances of this module can be configured to control more than two cameras. This new module will save a significant amount of time and labor cost for BMA 360 camera control applications.

The Crestron Pro 3 module is now available as a free software download at www.clearone.com. The Crestron Pro 4 module will be available June 25. Other popular vendor control modules will be following soon after. Learn more about the BMA 360 here.


Disclaimer

ClearOne Inc. published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 16:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29,1 M - -
Net income 2020 0,51 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,70 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 77,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 44,7 M 44,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 126
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart CLEARONE, INC.
Duration : Period :
ClearOne, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEARONE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zeynep B. Hakimoglu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Narsi Narayanan Secretary & Senior Vice President-Finance
Larry R. Hendricks Independent Director
Eric L. Robinson Independent Director
Bruce Whaley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEARONE, INC.4.85%45
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.19.49%225 334
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.21.91%85 697
ERICSSON AB12.31%43 652
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-9.06%38 263
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.23.31%35 579