Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2023) - ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) ("ClearOne" or the "Company"), a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, announced today that it will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference, which is being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA from October 3-5, 2023.
Event: ClearOne Presentation at the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference
Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time
Register to watch here:LD Micro Main Event XVI 2023 | Sequire Events
The presentation will be available for replay here and via the Events section of the Company's website here. ClearOne management will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.
To receive additional information, request an invitation or schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your LD Micro representative or the Company's investor relations team at CLRO@Gateway-grp.com.
About ClearOne
ClearOne is a global company that designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. The performance and simplicity of its advanced comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.
Company Contact
Narsi Narayanan
385-426-0565
investor_relations@clearone.com
http://investors.clearone.com
Investor Relations Contact
Matt Glover or Jackie Keshner
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
CLRO@Gateway-grp.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181623