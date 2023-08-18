CEDIA 2023 BOOTH #727
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact:
Bob Griffin
Griffin360
2212 481 3456 x16 bob@griffin360.com
ClearOne to Showcase Full Range of Conferencing, Collaboration,
Communications Solutions at CEDIA 2023
Solutions for every type and size of remote and hybrid work environment will be highlighted and
demonstrated.
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, August 18, 2023 - ClearOne(NASDAQ: CLRO), a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions, is returning to CEDIA 2023 with a complete suite of products, programs, and on-site demonstrations designed to help partners further capitalize on the expanding market demand for remote/hybrid work solutions. The company will be exhibiting at Booth #727 in the Colorado Convention Center from September 7-9, 2023.
"The demand for flexible, robust, and reliable conferencing and collaboration solutions continues to present growth opportunities for partners in the residential custom installation market channel," ClearOne CEO Derek Graham said today. "In order to meet the full spectrum of requirements demanded by today's end users,
manufacturers must be able to provide a selection of plug and play professional grade audio, conferencing, and collaboration solutions for a professional home office. ClearOne is committed to meeting the needs of this important market, and we are demonstrating this commitment at CEDIA 2023."
Ideal for small home office spaces, the recently launched CHAT® 150 BT Speakerphone, USB and Bluetooth speakerphone that enhances conferencing for the ultimate in business-class performance, will be on display in the booth. The CHAT 150 BT allows for fast connectivity, enhanced audio
that includes noise cancellation and is compatible with all standard conferencing applications.
Also on display is the Versa®Mediabar™ video soundbar featuring a built-in 4K Ultra HD camera with a 110-degreewide-angle field of view and a four-element microphone array with 360-degree voice pickup and intelligent DSP that provides acoustic echo cancellation (AEC) and automatic noise reduction to ensure crystal clear audio capture. The camera combines electronic pan, tilt and zoom functions (ePTZ) with artificial intelligence to enable automatic subject framing and people tracking that keeps the speaker in view even if they move around the room.
In addition to its professional-quality audio and video capture, the Versa Mediabar also features a powerful built-in speaker with Bluetooth connectivity that allows it to serve double duty as a full featured conferencing solution or a Bluetooth speaker for impromptu calls using any Bluetooth device.
The UNITE®60 4K ePTZWide-AngleTracking Camera is also being displayed at the show. The camera supports up to 4K30 video and features auto-
focus and automatic backlight correction for clear details whether you're in dimly or brightly lit environments. It features a wide 120° field of view, a bright aperture of f/2.8, and 2D and 3D digital noise reduction for a crisp, clear image. This model also features subject tracking using audio via its built-in microphone array or by movement, so it can follow your speaker and always keep them in frame.
The UNITE® 60 features ePTZ (electronic pan, tilt, zoom) functions using the included IR remote control, and also supports USB communication using protocols such as UVC 1.0/1.1 and UVC PTZ. It can focus in on your subject using the 3x digital zoom.
The UNITE® 60 4K ePTZ Wide-Angle Tracking Camera supports up to 4K30 video and features a wide 120° field of view and remote-controlled ePTZ capabilities.
Next in the products being showcased is the COLLABORATE®Versa®Pro CT, which is an ideal fit for small to medium-sized rooms and includes a Huddle DSP and the patented BMA CTH beamforming mic array ceiling tile. It is designed for small meeting rooms, conference rooms, boardrooms, and various other workspaces.
Then there's the COLLABORATE®Versa®Lite CT, a professional USB Plug-N-Play beamforming mic array ceiling tile designed to dramatically enhance the audio experience with natural-sounding conversations and highly intelligible speech. The VERSA Lite CT has built in AEC, noise cancellation and an onboard 2x10w amp.
Finally, attendees can experience COLLABORATE®Versa®60 that brings true plug-and-play connectivity with quality audio and 4K video to enhance the home office meeting experience. Included is a CHAT® 150 USB speakerphone, a UNITE® 60 wide angle 4K ePTZ camera, and a VERSA USB Hub.
To learn more about ClearOne's full line of meeting room, home office and huddle room solutions, click here. For images, click here.
About ClearOne
ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ClearOne Inc. published this content on 18 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2023 13:03:06 UTC.