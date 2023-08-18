The CHAT ® 150 BT group speakerphone with USB and Bluetooth connectivity provides users with an affordable way to upgrade home offices.

CEDIA 2023

ClearOne to Showcase Full Range of Conferencing, Collaboration,

Communications Solutions at CEDIA 2023

Solutions for every type and size of remote and hybrid work environment will be highlighted and

demonstrated.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, August 18, 2023 - ClearOne(NASDAQ: CLRO), a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions, is returning to CEDIA 2023 with a complete suite of products, programs, and on-site demonstrations designed to help partners further capitalize on the expanding market demand for remote/hybrid work solutions. The company will be exhibiting at Booth #727 in the Colorado Convention Center from September 7-9, 2023.

"The demand for flexible, robust, and reliable conferencing and collaboration solutions continues to present growth opportunities for partners in the residential custom installation market channel," ClearOne CEO Derek Graham said today. "In order to meet the full spectrum of requirements demanded by today's end users,

manufacturers must be able to provide a selection of plug and play professional grade audio, conferencing, and collaboration solutions for a professional home office. ClearOne is committed to meeting the needs of this important market, and we are demonstrating this commitment at CEDIA 2023."

Ideal for small home office spaces, the recently launched CHAT® 150 BT Speakerphone, USB and Bluetooth speakerphone that enhances conferencing for the ultimate in business-class performance, will be on display in the booth. The CHAT 150 BT allows for fast connectivity, enhanced audio

that includes noise cancellation and is compatible with all standard conferencing applications.