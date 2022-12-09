Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ClearOne, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLRO   US18506U1043

CLEARONE, INC.

(CLRO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:19 2022-12-09 am EST
1.010 USD   +25.09%
08:10aClearone Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:03aJoint Press Release of Settlement Between ClearOne and Shure
BU
11/18Clearone Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Joint Press Release of Settlement Between ClearOne and Shure

12/09/2022 | 08:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ClearOne, Inc. (NASD: CLRO) (“ClearOne”) and Shure Incorporated (“Shure”) today jointly announce that they have reached a global settlement of all pending legal disputes. In order to avoid the expense, burden, and uncertainty associated with litigation and to resolve their pending cases against one another, the companies entered into a confidential settlement agreement.

The companies have agreed to file dismissals with prejudice in all pending cases to fully and finally resolve their disputes. Both parties have agreed to release the other party from all claims and to cross-license all patent rights involved with the cases, such that each party will be free to sell their products without restrictions going forward.

The companies have also agreed to cross-license certain additional patent rights and have made covenants not to sue. Certain terms of the agreement between the parties are conditional on court action and/or approval, which the parties will promptly seek. Neither company has admitted any wrongdoing or liability as a condition of settlement.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

About Shure

Shure (www.shure.com) has been making people sound extraordinary for nearly a century. Founded in 1925, the Company is a leading global manufacturer of audio equipment known for quality, performance, and durability. We make microphones, wireless microphone systems, in-ear monitors, earphones and headphones, conferencing systems, and more. For critical listening, or high-stakes moments on stage, in the studio, and from the meeting room, you can always rely on Shure.

Shure Incorporated is headquartered in Niles, Illinois, in the United States. We have nearly 40 manufacturing facilities and regional sales offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CLEARONE, INC.
08:10aClearone Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
08:03aJoint Press Release of Settlement Between ClearOne and Shure
BU
11/18Clearone Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements a..
AQ
11/16ClearOne announces 4K UHD smart camera
AQ
11/15Clearone : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/15ClearOne, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
11/15ClearOne Announces Powerful New UNITE® 160 4K PTZ Camera Offering 4K UHD, Smart Face Tr..
BU
11/15Clearone Announces Powerful New UNITE® 160 4K PTZ Camera Offering 4K UHD, Smart Face Tr..
CI
11/14CLEARONE INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
11/14ClearOne, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sep..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -7,69 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2,58 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,31x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,3 M 19,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 107
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart CLEARONE, INC.
Duration : Period :
ClearOne, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEARONE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Derek Graham CEO, Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Narsi Narayanan Vice President-Finance
Eric L. Robinson Chairman
Larry R. Hendricks Independent Director
Bruce Whaley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEARONE, INC.-36.63%19
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-22.69%201 256
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-35.59%45 640
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-0.70%45 110
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-10.87%39 153
NOKIA OYJ-16.65%27 431