    CLPT   US18507C1036

CLEARPOINT NEURO, INC.

(CLPT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-09 pm EDT
14.52 USD   -2.88%
05:41pClearPoint Says FDA Clears Maestro Brain Model, Shares Rise 6%
DJ
04:41pCLEARPOINT NEURO : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:33pEarnings Flash (CLPT) CLEARPOINT NEURO Reports Q2 Revenue $5.2M
MT
ClearPoint Says FDA Clears Maestro Brain Model, Shares Rise 6%

08/09/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis


Shares of ClearPoint Neuro Inc. were higher after hours Tuesday, following news the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave 510(k) clearance for ClearPoint Maestro Brain Model.

"Maestro is intended for automatic labeling, visualization, volumetric and shape quantification of segmentable brain structures from a set of MRI images. This software is intended to automate the process of identifying, labelling, and quantifying the volume and shape of brain structures visible in MRI images," the company said.

At 5:06 p.m. ET, shares were trading 6.75% higher at $15.50. The stock finished the day's regular session with a 2.88% loss, closing at $14.52.

After the bell Tuesday, the company reported a second- quarter loss per share of 18 cents on revenue of $5.2 million. In the year-ago period, the company reported a loss of 17 cents per share on revenue of $3.41 million.

ClearPoint also reaffirmed its 2022 revenue guidance of $21 million to $22 million.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-22 1740ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -17,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 29,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -20,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 355 M 355 M -
EV / Sales 2022 15,4x
Capi. / Sales 2023 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 86,7%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 14,95 $
Average target price 18,50 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Managers and Directors
Joseph Michael Burnett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Danilo DAlessandro Chief Financial Officer
R. John Fletcher Chairman
Timothy T. Richards Independent Director
Pascal E. R. Girin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEARPOINT NEURO, INC.38.77%355
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-11.54%228 785
DANAHER CORPORATION-12.77%208 770
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-33.45%85 396
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-18.09%65 379
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-21.45%59 158