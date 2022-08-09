ClearPoint Says FDA Clears Maestro Brain Model, Shares Rise 6%

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro Inc. were higher after hours Tuesday, following news the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave 510(k) clearance for ClearPoint Maestro Brain Model.

"Maestro is intended for automatic labeling, visualization, volumetric and shape quantification of segmentable brain structures from a set of MRI images. This software is intended to automate the process of identifying, labelling, and quantifying the volume and shape of brain structures visible in MRI images," the company said.

At 5:06 p.m. ET, shares were trading 6.75% higher at $15.50. The stock finished the day's regular session with a 2.88% loss, closing at $14.52.

After the bell Tuesday, the company reported a second- quarter loss per share of 18 cents on revenue of $5.2 million. In the year-ago period, the company reported a loss of 17 cents per share on revenue of $3.41 million.

ClearPoint also reaffirmed its 2022 revenue guidance of $21 million to $22 million.

