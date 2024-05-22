Global risk technology solution provider, ClearSale (www.clear.sale), is pleased to announce it will be hosting an educational webinar for the Merchant Risk Council (MRC) deep diving into how AI is transforming the role of fraud detection in ecommerce. Led by Director of Client Solutions, Rick Sunzeri, and Senior Director of Customer Success & Risk, Bruno Farinelli, ClearSale invites MRC members to register for its upcoming event, “The Rise of AI: Force for Ecommerce Good or Evil?”, which aims to help attendees learn to harness AI as a force for good.

: ClearSale’s Director of Client Solutions, Rick Sunzeri, and Senior Director of Customer Success & Risk, Bruno Farinelli Where: MRC members can register for this online webinar here

In a time where ecommerce is being redefined by technology, understanding the role of AI is critical to success. While AI has made significant improvements in the retail landscape, it can also be misused by threat actors for more intricate attacks. It’s important for merchants to keep this in mind, especially as a recent report found that 84% of customers will abandon a retailer after fraud, and 42% will abandon a retailer after a false decline.

Join ClearSale and the MRC on May 29 to explore the complex relationship between AI and ecommerce, including navigating its potential as both a transformative force for retailers and a double-edged sword manipulated by fraudsters. This session will outline the hidden risks of adopting an AI-first approach to fraud management while offering an opportunity for members to find strategies that leverage AI as a positive force to drive growth.

Topics covered will include:

Understanding the transformative impact of AI on ecommerce for retailers.

Awareness of how fraudsters exploit AI, posing risks to consumers and businesses.

Recognition of the pitfalls of using AI for fraud detection, including false declines and associated costs.

Strategies for harnessing AI as a force for good in ecommerce and mitigating the risks involved.

“AI is a strong tool revolutionizing ecommerce, but it can come with a dark side,” said Bruno Farinelli. “This webinar provides a deeper look into the pitfalls that retailers face and offers attendees strategies for how to avoid them. Rick and I are looking forward to shining a light on hidden risks, like false declines and the high costs associated, while also stressing the necessary role of human intervention amid technological advancements.”

Merchant Risk Council members can register for the webinar on MRC’s website, or visit ClearSale’s site to learn more.

About ClearSale

ClearSale (B3: CLSA3) offers the most complete ecommerce fraud protection, combining cutting-edge statistical technology with the world’s largest team of specialized fraud analysts for a balanced, comprehensive, real-world approach. Trusted by over 6,000 customers worldwide and touting a 99% retention rate, ClearSale is the first company to offer chargeback guarantees and the largest company focused on global card-not-present fraud prevention. ClearSale helps businesses prevent fraudulent chargebacks without interfering with the online shopping experience. As a result, clients can sell more, safely, even in dynamic or challenging international markets. Visit Clear.Sale for more information, follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter @ClearSaleUS, and subscribe to ClearSale’s podcast Gateway to Ecommerce.

About Merchant Risk Council

The MRC is a non-profit 501 global membership association that unites eCommerce payments and fraud professionals from global merchants, solutions providers, and law enforcement agencies. They collaborate to share strategies for fraud and risk mitigation, contributing to the ongoing battle against eCommerce fraud. The MRC is the leading destination for professional development through educational programs, online community groups, conferences, and network events. Encompassing 800+ companies, including merchants and solution providers, the MRC provides education on fraud prevention, payment optimization, and risk management. For additional information about the MRC visit Merchant Risk Council

