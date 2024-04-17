ClearSale (www.clear.sale), a global provider of risk technology solutions, has been recognized in the protection and detection categories in the Spring 2024 reports from review site G2 (www.g2.com). The company achieved a strong showing across the reports, receiving eleven badges in all, including appearances on multiple G2 Grid® reports.

G2 leverages verified customer reviews from its website and combines that information with other data sources, including social media sentiment, to create its quarterly reports. Using these sources in its proprietary formula, G2 produces scores for business software and services across a variety of categories. These reports are used by millions of business buyers to make informed purchase decisions.

ClearSale landed Leader badges in the Spring 2024 Grid® Report for E-Commerce Fraud Protection and the Grid® Report for Fraud Detection. Additionally, the company was awarded Leader badges in five sub-category Grid® Reports, including:

Small-Business Grid ® Report for E-commerce Fraud Protection | Spring 2024

Report for E-commerce Fraud Protection | Spring 2024 Mid-Market Grid ® Report for E-commerce Fraud Protection | Spring 2024

Report for E-commerce Fraud Protection | Spring 2024 Asia-Pacific Regional Grid ® Report for E-commerce Fraud Protection | Spring 2024

Report for E-commerce Fraud Protection | Spring 2024 Mid-Market Grid ® Report for Fraud Detection | Spring 2024

Report for Fraud Detection | Spring 2024 Small-Business Grid® Report for Fraud Detection | Spring 2024

ClearSale was again awarded a Momentum Grid® Leader badge for E-commerce Fraud Protection in the quarterly report.

The risk prevention innovator also earned badges on several of the G2 Index reports in both ecommerce fraud protection and fraud detection categories. In the Index reports, which look at the overall performance of a solution or service, ClearSale was named:

Easiest to Use - Mid-Market Usability Index for Fraud Detection | Spring 2024

- Mid-Market Usability Index for Fraud Detection | Spring 2024 Best Meets Requirements - Mid-Market Usability Index for E-Commerce Fraud Protection | Spring 2024

- Mid-Market Usability Index for E-Commerce Fraud Protection | Spring 2024 Easiest Setup - Mid-Market Implementation Index for Fraud Detection | Spring 2024

“Fraud protection and prevention aren’t ‘nice-to-haves’ in the modern commerce landscape. They are absolute necessities,” said Rafael Lourenco, EVP and Partner at ClearSale. “We are constantly striving to make this critical but highly complex and evolving facet of ecommerce as approachable and easy to use as possible, lowering the barrier for retailers to protect their businesses while creating experiences that delight customers. This is why the G2 badges are always so important to the team at ClearSale. Because they come from reviews from real customers, they validate the effort we make every day to keep customers at the center of our business.”

About ClearSale

ClearSale (B3: CLSA3) offers the most complete ecommerce fraud protection, combining cutting-edge statistical technology with the world’s largest team of specialized fraud analysts for a balanced, comprehensive, real-world approach. Trusted by over 6,000 customers worldwide and touting a 99% retention rate, ClearSale is the first company to offer chargeback guarantees and the largest company focused on global card-not-present fraud prevention. ClearSale helps businesses prevent fraudulent chargebacks without interfering with the online shopping experience. As a result, clients can sell more, safely, even in dynamic or challenging international markets. Visit Clear.Sale for more information, follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter @ClearSaleUS, and subscribe to ClearSale’s podcast Gateway to Ecommerce.

