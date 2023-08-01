AI-Driven SaaS Platform Continuously Detects and Reports Impostors to Reduce Fraud, Protect Brand Reputation

Global ecommerce risk prevention provider ClearSale (www.clear.sale) is excited to announce the launch of its new Brand Protection platform. Brand Protection by ClearSale uses AI and digital intelligence to continuously scan for and report brand impersonation attacks such as fake social profiles, ads, and websites; counterfeit products; and phishing attacks.

“ClearSale has worked at the forefront of CNP fraud prevention for more than 20 years, helping many of the world’s most recognized brands prevent chargebacks and false declines,” said Rafael Lourenco, EVP and Partner at ClearSale. “With the rise of ecommerce and social commerce, many of our customers now face an increasing number of threats to their revenue and credibility from brand impostors. Our cross-disciplinary Innovation Hub team created this brand protection platform to extend our anti-fraud expertise and threat-hunting resources to easy-to-use, effective brand protection for our clients.”

Impersonation scams have created losses of more than $6 billion over the past five years, and in early 2022, 15% of all phishing emails impersonated brands, according to Abnormal Security. Because it’s so easy for scammers to create fake accounts on social, email, and marketplace platforms, impersonation is a vast and unending challenge for many high-profile retailers and brands.

Brand impersonation attacks that go unchecked can damage a company’s reputation among good customers and drive customer churn. For example, phishing attacks that impersonate brands to steal customers’ credentials can lead to account takeover and CNP fraud against retailers. In ClearSale’s 2022 State of Consumer Attitudes on Ecommerce, Fraud & CX international survey, 83% of online consumers said they would boycott an ecommerce site after a fraud experience there. Such fraud attacks can also result in costly, reputation-damaging fines for noncompliance with data privacy regulations.

Brand Protection by ClearSale scans the web and social media using brands’ names, logos, products, and other data to identify impostor websites and URLs, apps, social media profiles and pages, digital ads, marketplace profiles, and fake products. One retailer using the brand protection platform was able to detect more than 2,200 impostor social media profiles and had 99.9% of them taken down within 24 hours. Brand Protection by ClearSale sets itself apart from other brand impersonation solutions with its plug-and-play platform, unlimited user access, personalized in-platform support, and transparent pricing based on digital brand exposure, making it a solution of choice for both security and ecommerce teams.

Click here to learn more about Brand Protection by ClearSale and to get started protecting your online store today.

About ClearSale

ClearSale (B3: CLSA3) offers the most advanced business intelligence and risk prevention for online retailers, combining cutting-edge AI technology with the world’s largest team of specialized fraud analysts for a balanced, comprehensive, real-world approach. Trusted by over 6,000 customers worldwide and touting a 99% retention rate, ClearSale is the first company to offer chargeback guarantees and the largest company focused on global card-not-present fraud prevention. ClearSale helps businesses prevent fraudulent chargebacks without interfering with the online shopping experience. As a result, clients can sell more, safely, even in dynamic or challenging international markets. Visit Clear.Sale for more information, follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter @ClearSaleUS, and subscribe to ClearSale’s podcast Gateway to Ecommerce.

