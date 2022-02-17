ClearSale and LAB ID Partner to Help Retailers Protect Luxury Brand Purchases

Global ecommerce fraud protection leader, ClearSale (www.clear.sale), is partnering with strategic product and brand protection technology company LAB ID (https://www.lab-id.com/en/) to bring luxury brand retailers insights and protective solutions they need to succeed. The free webinar, Luxury Brand Ecommerce Solutions: Protecting your product from fraud and building a transparent circular lifecycle, will help retailers prevent fraud and losses, improve the customer experience, and protect brands down to the item-level in the evolving luxury market.

Global ecommerce losses due to fraud reached $20 billion in 2021, while the fashion industry lost more than $50 billion in 2020 due to fake products. Importantly, as ClearSale uncovered in their report, State of Consumer Attitudes on Fraud and Customer Experience for 2021, consumers who spent the most online were also the most unforgiving, with 89% saying they would not return to a business that allowed fraud with their card.

“Luxury retail presents a multi-faceted problem when it comes to fraud and brand protection,” said David Fletcher, SVP at ClearSale. “But it isn’t just about locking down sales. While a business loses over $3 for every $1 of fraud, it loses more than $13 for every $1 in false declines. When it comes to high ticket items, there must be a balance between shutting down fraudsters and creating a seamless customer experience that approves every legitimate transaction.”

The webinar is intended to help retailers:

- Avoid fraud from card-not-present, returns, wardrobing, account takeover, and buy online pick-up in-store (BOPIS) scams.

- Understand how to prevent false declines with a buyer population that raises flags with less sophisticated fraud tools.

- Identify the retailer's luxury goods to prevent friendly fraud and counterfeits.

- Track shipments at the item-level across the entire supply chain.

“Fraud is, of course, a problem in the luxury marketplace,” said Maurizio Turri, Business Development Manager at LAB ID. “In addition to purchase fraud, we also see counterfeits, return fraud, and other issues. As the circular economy grows, retailers need to be empowered with the technologies that protect sales, purchases, and the items themselves. Fraud prevention and brand protection are complex, but we want to help businesses understand these are solvable problems.”

This webinar is coming on the heels of ClearSale’s IPO last summer and recent acquisition of ChargebackOps that will expand its end-to-end CNP fraud protection services. LAB ID recently celebrated its merger with Beontag which reinforces its internationalization strategy and specialization in technology and innovation related to RFID.

The webinar will be held on February 23, 2022 at 11am ET / 8am PT. Interested retailers can register for the webinar here.

About ClearSale

ClearSale (B3: CLSA3) offers the most complete ecommerce fraud protection, combining cutting-edge statistical technology with the world’s largest team of specialized fraud analysts for a balanced, comprehensive, real-world approach. Trusted by over 5,000 customers worldwide and touting a 99% retention rate, ClearSale is the first company to offer chargeback guarantees and the largest company focused on global card-not-present fraud prevention. ClearSale helps businesses prevent fraudulent chargebacks without interfering with the online shopping experience. As a result, clients can sell more, safely, even in dynamic or challenging international markets. Visit Clear.Sale for more information, follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter @ClearSaleUS, and subscribe to ClearSale’s podcast Gateway to E-Commerce.

About LAB ID

LAB ID is specialized in exclusive tailor-made RFID tags and solutions, specifically designed and manufactured based on the customer’s needs. LAB ID also offers many innovative RFID solutions, including proof of certification for luxury accessories via smart NFC tags, helping brands in preventing fraud and counterfeiting, and also in providing greater interaction and engagement with customers. Learn more at https://www.lab-id.com/, and follow LAB ID on LinkedIn and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005126/en/