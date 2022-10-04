Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. ClearSale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLSA3   BRCLSAACNOR0

CLEARSALE S.A.

(CLSA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:06 2022-10-03 pm EDT
6.090 BRL   +6.28%
08:38aG2 Grid Reports® Fall 2022 Report Names ClearSale as Leader in Fraud Protection
BU
09/19ClearSale S.A.(BOVESPA:CLSA3) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
08/15ClearSale S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

G2 Grid Reports® Fall 2022 Report Names ClearSale as Leader in Fraud Protection

10/04/2022 | 08:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global ecommerce fraud protection leader, ClearSale (www.clear.sale), has been named an influential leader in the G2 Grid® Fall 2022 Fraud Protection Report. ClearSale scored the number one spot on the Small Business Grid Report for Ecommerce Fraud Protection. Additionally, the company was top-ranked across the other reports, being positioned in the top 5 in the majority of the G2 Fall 2022 Grid and Index Reports.

The Grid reports from G2 are released quarterly and combine data sources, like social media, along with verified customer reviews to produce scoring on fraud detection and protection solutions. These reports are used by buyers to help make important software purchase decisions.

ClearSale was named as a leader in five Grid Reports, including:

  • Grid Report for E-commerce Fraud Protection | Fall 2022
  • Grid Report for E-commerce Fraud Detection | Fall 2022
  • Small Business Grid Report for E-commerce Fraud Protection | Fall 2022
  • Small Business Grid Report for Fraud Detection | Fall 2022
  • Mid-Market Grid Report for E-commerce Fraud Protection | Fall 2022

Additionally, ClearSale was named as a Top Performer in the Mid-Market Grid Report for Fraud Detection and held top positions in multiple G2 Index reports. Overall, the platform ranked in the top 3 on 16 reports for Fall 2022. These results highlight ClearSale’s value for ecommerce businesses, regardless of revenue or size, and for both prevention and detection.

“Every one of our team members is dedicated to ensuring that our clients receive the most reliable fraud protection and prevention solutions possible,” said Rafael Lourenco, EVP and Partner at ClearSale. “It is with that common goal that we’ve set a precedent of hard work, dedication, and trust. Receiving top recognitions in multiple reports underscores how our efforts are translating to the satisfaction of ClearSale clients.”

Learn more about customers protecting their businesses with ClearSale by visiting our customer success stories.

About ClearSale

ClearSale (B3: CLSA3) offers the most complete ecommerce fraud protection, combining cutting-edge statistical technology with the world’s largest team of specialized fraud analysts for a balanced, comprehensive, real-world approach. Trusted by over 5,000 customers worldwide and touting a 99% retention rate, ClearSale is the first company to offer chargeback guarantees and the largest company focused on global card-not-present fraud prevention. ClearSale helps businesses prevent fraudulent chargebacks without interfering with the online shopping experience. As a result, clients can sell more, safely, even in dynamic or challenging international markets. Visit Clear.Sale for more information, follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter @ClearSaleUS, and subscribe to ClearSale’s podcast Gateway to Ecommerce.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CLEARSALE S.A.
08:38aG2 Grid Reports® Fall 2022 Report Names ClearSale as Leader in Fraud Protection
BU
09/19ClearSale S.A.(BOVESPA:CLSA3) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
08/15ClearSale S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Jun..
CI
07/20ClearSale Launches Initiative For More Inclusive Fraud Science Terminology
BU
05/25FeaturedCustomers Names ClearSale as Market Leader in Spring 2022 Report
BU
05/16ClearSale S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/02ClearSale S.A.(BOVESPA:CLSA3) added to Brazil Small Cap Index
CI
04/06ClearSale Taps Jeff Mayorga to Expand its Enterprise Team
BU
04/06ClearSale Appoints Jeff Mayorga as Enterprise Account Executive
CI
03/30Multiple G2 Grid® Reports Seat ClearSale as Fraud Protection Leader
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 654 M 126 M 126 M
Net income 2022 37,0 M 7,15 M 7,15 M
Net cash 2022 536 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,5x
Yield 2022 0,99%
Capitalization 1 144 M 221 M 221 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 991
Free-Float 37,4%
Chart CLEARSALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
ClearSale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEARSALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,09 BRL
Average target price 21,00 BRL
Spread / Average Target 245%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardo Carvalho Lustosa Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Manhe de Oliveira Finance Director
Pedro Paulo Chiamulera Chairman
Marcel Vitor Santana dos Santos Independent Director
Renato Soriano Vice Chairman & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEARSALE S.A.-32.33%221
VISA, INC.-16.18%375 803
MASTERCARD, INC.-19.16%280 713
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-53.77%100 822
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-8.57%50 774
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.-29.16%2 685