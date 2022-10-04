G2 Grid Reports® Fall 2022 Report Names ClearSale as Leader in Fraud Protection

Global ecommerce fraud protection leader, ClearSale (www.clear.sale), has been named an influential leader in the G2 Grid® Fall 2022 Fraud Protection Report. ClearSale scored the number one spot on the Small Business Grid Report for Ecommerce Fraud Protection. Additionally, the company was top-ranked across the other reports, being positioned in the top 5 in the majority of the G2 Fall 2022 Grid and Index Reports.

The Grid reports from G2 are released quarterly and combine data sources, like social media, along with verified customer reviews to produce scoring on fraud detection and protection solutions. These reports are used by buyers to help make important software purchase decisions.

ClearSale was named as a leader in five Grid Reports, including:

Grid Report for E-commerce Fraud Protection | Fall 2022

Grid Report for E-commerce Fraud Detection | Fall 2022

Small Business Grid Report for E-commerce Fraud Protection | Fall 2022

Small Business Grid Report for Fraud Detection | Fall 2022

Mid-Market Grid Report for E-commerce Fraud Protection | Fall 2022

Additionally, ClearSale was named as a Top Performer in the Mid-Market Grid Report for Fraud Detection and held top positions in multiple G2 Index reports. Overall, the platform ranked in the top 3 on 16 reports for Fall 2022. These results highlight ClearSale’s value for ecommerce businesses, regardless of revenue or size, and for both prevention and detection.

“Every one of our team members is dedicated to ensuring that our clients receive the most reliable fraud protection and prevention solutions possible,” said Rafael Lourenco, EVP and Partner at ClearSale. “It is with that common goal that we’ve set a precedent of hard work, dedication, and trust. Receiving top recognitions in multiple reports underscores how our efforts are translating to the satisfaction of ClearSale clients.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005250/en/