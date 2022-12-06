National Online Retailers Association Recognises ClearSale as Top Anti-Fraud Solution

Global ecommerce fraud protection leader, ClearSale (www.clear.sale), has been honored with an award from National Online Retailers Association (NORA). Named the Best Security/Anti-Fraud solution at the 4th Annual NORA Solution Partner Awards, ClearSale is thrilled to celebrate the recognition from the Australia and New Zealand ecommerce industries.

The NORA Network awards bring together members of the retail ecosystem and celebrate the achievements of solution partners in the industry. Once nominated, awards are chosen by votes cast by retailers and the NORA advisory council.

“We’re thrilled to be recognised by NORA, its advisory board, and retailers as the top anti-fraud solution for Australian and New Zealand ecommerce businesses,” said Rafael Lourenco, EVP of ClearSale. “ClearSale has quadrupled its footprint in the region in the last two years. We’re dedicated to helping retailers meet the needs of their consumers safely with industry-leading fraud prevention and protection.”

By combining a tech-forward approach with a global team of experienced fraud analysts, ClearSale helps online retailers protect purchases and reduce chargebacks, regardless of where in the world their customers reside. The platform reduces friction in the buying process while its proprietary technology spots and stops fraudulent purchases.

“The explosion of ecommerce shopping is both staggering and predictable,” said Ralph Kooi, ClearSale’s Country Manager for Australia. “Fraud and increased buying go hand in hand, so having a solution that prevents bad actors from taking advantage is crucial. The fact that retailers here see the dedication of our team and the value of our platform is an enormous compliment and validation of what we do.”

