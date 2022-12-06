Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. ClearSale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLSA3   BRCLSAACNOR0

CLEARSALE S.A.

(CLSA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  21:07 06/12/2022 GMT
5.220 BRL   -2.06%
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Online Retailers Association Recognises ClearSale as Top Anti-Fraud Solution

12/06/2022 | 09:38pm GMT
Global ecommerce fraud protection leader, ClearSale (www.clear.sale), has been honored with an award from National Online Retailers Association (NORA). Named the Best Security/Anti-Fraud solution at the 4th Annual NORA Solution Partner Awards, ClearSale is thrilled to celebrate the recognition from the Australia and New Zealand ecommerce industries.

The NORA Network awards bring together members of the retail ecosystem and celebrate the achievements of solution partners in the industry. Once nominated, awards are chosen by votes cast by retailers and the NORA advisory council.

“We’re thrilled to be recognised by NORA, its advisory board, and retailers as the top anti-fraud solution for Australian and New Zealand ecommerce businesses,” said Rafael Lourenco, EVP of ClearSale. “ClearSale has quadrupled its footprint in the region in the last two years. We’re dedicated to helping retailers meet the needs of their consumers safely with industry-leading fraud prevention and protection.”

By combining a tech-forward approach with a global team of experienced fraud analysts, ClearSale helps online retailers protect purchases and reduce chargebacks, regardless of where in the world their customers reside. The platform reduces friction in the buying process while its proprietary technology spots and stops fraudulent purchases.

“The explosion of ecommerce shopping is both staggering and predictable,” said Ralph Kooi, ClearSale’s Country Manager for Australia. “Fraud and increased buying go hand in hand, so having a solution that prevents bad actors from taking advantage is crucial. The fact that retailers here see the dedication of our team and the value of our platform is an enormous compliment and validation of what we do.”

To learn more about ClearSale’s solution and chargeback guarantee, visit ClearSale’s website.

About ClearSale

ClearSale (B3: CLSA3) offers the most complete ecommerce fraud protection, combining cutting-edge statistical technology with the world’s largest team of specialised fraud analysts for a balanced, comprehensive, real-world approach. Trusted by over 6,000 customers worldwide and touting a 99% retention rate, ClearSale is the first company to offer chargeback guarantees and the largest company focused on global card-not-present fraud prevention. ClearSale helps businesses prevent fraudulent chargebacks without interfering with the online shopping experience. As a result, clients can sell more, safely, even in dynamic or challenging international markets. Visit Clear.Sale for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 682 M 130 M 106 M
Net income 2022 6,97 M 1,33 M 1,09 M
Net cash 2022 536 M 102 M 83,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 66,6x
Yield 2022 1,13%
Capitalization 1 002 M 191 M 156 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 991
Free-Float 37,4%
Chart CLEARSALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
ClearSale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEARSALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,33 BRL
Average target price 20,75 BRL
Spread / Average Target 289%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardo Carvalho Lustosa Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Manhe de Oliveira Finance Director
Pedro Paulo Chiamulera Chairman
Marcel Vitor Santana dos Santos Independent Director
Renato Soriano Vice Chairman & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEARSALE S.A.-40.78%205
VISA, INC.-1.40%448 678
MASTERCARD, INC.0.21%346 183
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-60.41%85 114
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-8.40%52 214
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.-6.76%3 593