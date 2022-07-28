Clearside Biomedical : July 2022 Corporate Presentation
07/28/2022 | 03:28pm EDT
Corporate Presentation July 2022
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward- looking statements contain these identifying words. Clearside Biomedical, Inc.'s views as of the date of this presentation about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause Clearside's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Although Clearside believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Clearside cannot guarantee future events, results, performance, or achievements. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ from Clearside's expectations include its plans to develop and potentially commercialize its product candidates; Clearside's planned clinical trials and preclinical studies for its product candidates; the timing of and Clearside's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for its product candidates; the extent of clinical trials potentially required for Clearside's product candidates; the clinical utility and market acceptance of Clearside's product candidates; Clearside's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; Clearside's intellectual property position; and Clearside's ability to identify additional product candidates with significant commercial potential that are consistent with its commercial objectives. For further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors you should read the "Risk Factors" section of Clearside's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 11, 2022, and Clearside's other Periodic Reports filed with the SEC. Clearside expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise the information herein, including the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by Clearside relating to market size and growth and other data about its industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of Clearside's future performance and the future performance of the markets in which Clearside operates are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.
2
Developing and Delivering Treatments that Restore and Preserve Vision for People with
Serious Back of the Eye Diseases
Versatile Therapeutic Platform
SCS Microinjector® with proprietary drug
formulations target the suprachoroidal space
First FDA Approved Product: XIPERE™
Proprietary Access to the Suprachoroidal Space (SCS®)
Utilization Across Small Molecules and Gene Therapy
Ability to Target Multiple Ocular Diseases
Internal Research & Development Pipeline
External Collaborations for Pipeline Expansion
XIPERE™ (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension), for suprachoroidal use
3
Clearside's SCS Microinjector®: The Only Clinically Tested Injection Device for
Suprachoroidal Drug Delivery
Clinically tested in >1200 suprachoroidal injections
• 8 clinical trials completed
• Injections performed across multiple retinal disorders
Safety profile comparable to intravitreal injections1
• No Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) involving lens injury, suprachoroidal hemorrhage, or endophthalmitis have been observed
6 clinical trials ongoing including partner programs
SUPRACHOROIDAL SPACE INJECTION
Novel SCS Microinjector® allows for precise
delivery into the suprachoroidal space
Sources: Clearside data on file | 1Kurup, et. al, Macula Society 2021 Safety of the Suprachoroidal
4
Injection Procedure Utilizing SCS Microinjector® across Three Retinal Disorders
Pioneers in the Suprachoroidal Space (SCS®) with Patented Technology
KEY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY COMPONENTS
Comprehensive IP portfolio that includes protection of: SCS delivery technology, proprietary SCS Microinjector, treatment of various conditions with SCS administration of therapeutic products
24 U.S. and >50 European and International issued patentswith multiple pending patent applications
Granted patents provide exclusivity for our delivery technology and product candidates to mid-2030s with pending applications potentially extending exclusivity beyond 2040
DEVICE PATENTS
DRUG PATENTS
DISEASE PATENTS
SCS Microinjector® features
Methods of using SCS Microinjector for drug delivery
Device using an adjustable needle
Administration of any drug to the suprachoroidal space by microinjection
Administration of any drug to the eye by inserting a microinjector into the sclera
Methods of treating posterior ocular disorders by SCS administration
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Clearside Biomedical Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 19:27:10 UTC.