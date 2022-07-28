Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Clearside Biomedical, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CLSD   US1850631045

CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL, INC.

(CLSD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:57 2022-07-28 pm EDT
1.530 USD   -7.27%
03:28pCLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL : July 2022 Corporate Presentation
PU
07/27Clearside Biomedical to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on Tuesday, August 9, 2022
AQ
07/26Clearside Biomedical Completes Dosing in Phase 1/2a Trial of CLS-AX to Treat Wet AMD Patients
MT
Summary 
Summary

Clearside Biomedical : July 2022 Corporate Presentation

07/28/2022 | 03:28pm EDT
Corporate Presentation July 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward- looking statements contain these identifying words. Clearside Biomedical, Inc.'s views as of the date of this presentation about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause Clearside's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Although Clearside believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Clearside cannot guarantee future events, results, performance, or achievements. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ from Clearside's expectations include its plans to develop and potentially commercialize its product candidates; Clearside's planned clinical trials and preclinical studies for its product candidates; the timing of and Clearside's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for its product candidates; the extent of clinical trials potentially required for Clearside's product candidates; the clinical utility and market acceptance of Clearside's product candidates; Clearside's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; Clearside's intellectual property position; and Clearside's ability to identify additional product candidates with significant commercial potential that are consistent with its commercial objectives. For further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors you should read the "Risk Factors" section of Clearside's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 11, 2022, and Clearside's other Periodic Reports filed with the SEC. Clearside expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise the information herein, including the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by Clearside relating to market size and growth and other data about its industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of Clearside's future performance and the future performance of the markets in which Clearside operates are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

2

Developing and Delivering Treatments that Restore and Preserve Vision for People with

Serious Back of the Eye Diseases

Versatile Therapeutic Platform

SCS Microinjector® with proprietary drug

formulations target the suprachoroidal space

First FDA Approved Product: XIPERE™

Proprietary Access to the Suprachoroidal Space (SCS®)

Utilization Across Small Molecules and Gene Therapy

Ability to Target Multiple Ocular Diseases

Internal Research & Development Pipeline

External Collaborations for Pipeline Expansion

XIPERE™ (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension), for suprachoroidal use

3

Clearside's SCS Microinjector®: The Only Clinically Tested Injection Device for

Suprachoroidal Drug Delivery

Clinically tested in >1200 suprachoroidal injections

• 8 clinical trials completed

• Injections performed across multiple retinal disorders

Safety profile comparable to intravitreal injections1

• No Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) involving lens injury, suprachoroidal hemorrhage, or endophthalmitis have been observed

6 clinical trials ongoing including partner programs

SUPRACHOROIDAL SPACE INJECTION

Novel SCS Microinjector® allows for precise

delivery into the suprachoroidal space

Sources: Clearside data on file | 1Kurup, et. al, Macula Society 2021 Safety of the Suprachoroidal

4

Injection Procedure Utilizing SCS Microinjector® across Three Retinal Disorders

Pioneers in the Suprachoroidal Space (SCS®) with Patented Technology

KEY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY COMPONENTS

  1. Comprehensive IP portfolio that includes protection of: SCS delivery technology, proprietary SCS Microinjector, treatment of various conditions with SCS administration of therapeutic products
  2. 24 U.S. and >50 European and International issued patents with multiple pending patent applications
  3. Granted patents provide exclusivity for our delivery technology and product candidates to mid-2030s with pending applications potentially extending exclusivity beyond 2040

DEVICE PATENTS

DRUG PATENTS

DISEASE PATENTS

  • SCS Microinjector® features
  • Methods of using SCS Microinjector for drug delivery
  • Device using an adjustable needle
  • Administration of any drug to the suprachoroidal space by microinjection
  • Administration of any drug to the eye by inserting a microinjector into the sclera
  • Methods of treating posterior ocular disorders by SCS administration

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Clearside Biomedical Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 19:27:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
