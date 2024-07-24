Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS). The Company's SCS injection platform, utilizing its patented SCS Microinjector, enables an in-office, repeatable, non-surgical procedure for the targeted and compartmentalized delivery of a variety of therapies to the macula, retina, or choroid to potentially preserve and improve vision in patients with sight-threatening eye diseases. The Company is developing its own pipeline of small molecule product candidates for administration via its SCS Microinjector. The Company's lead program, CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension), for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), is in Phase 2b clinical testing. It developed and gained approval for its product, XIPERE (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use, which is available in the United States through a commercial partner.