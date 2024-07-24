Clearside Biomedical : Suprachoroidal Space Drug Delivery
July 24, 2024 at 09:34 am EDT
Agenda
Versatility of Suprachoroidal Delivery
George Lasezkay, PharmD, JD, Clearside President & CEO
Real World Use of Suprachoroidal Delivery
Glenn Yiu, MD, PhD, Professor of Ophthalmology, University of California, Davis
Pipeline Opportunities
Victor Chong, MD, MBA, Clearside Chief Medical Officer
Large Practice View of Suprachoroidal Delivery
David Brown, MD, Director of Research, Retina Consultants Houston
Q&A
GEORGE LASEZKAY, PharmD, JD
Clearside President & Chief Executive Officer
Versatility of Suprachoroidal Delivery
Delivering on the Potential of the Suprachoroidal Space
Proven Leader in Suprachoroidal Delivery with Thousands of Injections Performed
Validated Technology with Approved Product, Multiple Collaborations, and Comprehensive IP Portfolio
Differentiated Clinical Program Targeting Multi-Billion Dollar
Wet AMD Market with Phase 2b Trial Data Expected in Late Q3 2024
Proven Leader in Suprachoroidal Delivery
Formulation Expertise
Experience in
Navigating the
Drug/Device Regulatory
Pathway
Proprietary
Microinjector with Significant Clinical Experience
1st FDA Product Approved for SCS Administration
ISO Certified
Commercial Scale
Injector Manufacturing
Capability
Permanent CPT Code
Granted for SCS
Injections
Diverse Programs Using Clearside's Suprachoroidal Injection Platform
Clearside Developed Programs
THERAPEUTIC
TYPE
INDICATION
IND-ENABLING
PHASE 1
PHASE 2
PHASE 3
APPROVAL
PARTNER
CLS-AX
Tyrosine Kinase
Wet AMD
Phase 2b
(axitinib):
Inhibitor
XIPERE®
Corticosteroid
Uveitic Macular Edema1
(U.S. & Canada)
(Triamcinolone Acetonide)
XIPERE® /
Corticosteroid
Uveitic Macular Edema2
UME
ARCATUS™
(Triamcinolone Acetonide)
Diabetic Macular Edema2
XIPERE® /
Corticosteroid
(Asia Pacific ex-Japan)
DME
ARCATUS™
(Triamcinolone Acetonide)
SCS Microinjector® Partner Clinical Development Programs
THERAPEUTIC
TYPE
INDICATION
IND-ENABLING
PHASE 1
PHASE 2
PHASE 3
APPROVAL
PARTNER
Bel-Sar
Viral-like Drug Conjugate
Choroidal Melanoma
CoMpass
ABBV-RGX-314
AAV Gene Therapy
Diabetic Retinopathy (DR)
ALTITUDE
ABBV-RGX-314
AAV Gene Therapy
Wet AMD
AAVIATE
Avoralstat
Plasma Kallikrein
Diabetic Macular Edema
Inhibitor
(DME)
1XIPERE® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension), for suprachoroidal use has received U.S. FDA Approval and is being commercialized by Bausch + Lomb.
2In China, Arctic Vision is responsible for clinical development of ARCATUS™ (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension), formerly referred to as ARVN001, and known as XIPERE® in the U.S.
GLENN C. YIU, MD, PhD
Professor of Ophthalmology, University of California, Davis
Real World Use of Suprachoroidal Delivery
Suprachoroidal Drug Delivery
Accessing the suprachoroidal space
Microcatheter
Microneedle
clearsidebio.com
orbitsds.com
Jung et al., Drug Discovery Today, 2019
Naftali & Moisseiev, Pharmaceutics, 2021
Suprachoroidal Drug Delivery
OCT shows SCS expansion after SC injection in humans
Suprachoroidal Space
Baseline
1 mo
2 mo
3 mo
Lampen et al. OSLI Retina, 2018
Yiu et al., Am J Ophthalmol, 2018
Suprachoroidal Drug Delivery
Suprachoroidally injected triamcinolone acetonide (CLS-TA) for uveitic ME
Phase 2 TANZANITE study
Phase 3 PEACHTREE study
Phase 1/2 HULK study
Phase 1/2 OASIS study
RVO + CME
Uveitic ME
DME
nAMD
N = 160 patients with uveitic CME
Suprachoroidally injected CLS-TA vs. sham (3:2) at day 0 & week 12
Yeh et al., Ophthalmology, 2020
Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS). The Company's SCS injection platform, utilizing its patented SCS Microinjector, enables an in-office, repeatable, non-surgical procedure for the targeted and compartmentalized delivery of a variety of therapies to the macula, retina, or choroid to potentially preserve and improve vision in patients with sight-threatening eye diseases. The Company is developing its own pipeline of small molecule product candidates for administration via its SCS Microinjector. The Company's lead program, CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension), for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), is in Phase 2b clinical testing. It developed and gained approval for its product, XIPERE (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use, which is available in the United States through a commercial partner.