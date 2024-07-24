Suprachoroidal Space Drug Delivery July 24, 2024

Agenda

Versatility of Suprachoroidal Delivery

George Lasezkay, PharmD, JD, Clearside President & CEO

Real World Use of Suprachoroidal Delivery

Glenn Yiu, MD, PhD, Professor of Ophthalmology, University of California, Davis

Pipeline Opportunities

Victor Chong, MD, MBA, Clearside Chief Medical Officer

Large Practice View of Suprachoroidal Delivery

David Brown, MD, Director of Research, Retina Consultants Houston

Q&A

GEORGE LASEZKAY, PharmD, JD

Clearside President & Chief Executive Officer

Versatility of Suprachoroidal Delivery

Delivering on the Potential of the Suprachoroidal Space

Proven Leader in Suprachoroidal Delivery with Thousands of Injections Performed

Validated Technology with Approved Product, Multiple Collaborations, and Comprehensive IP Portfolio

Differentiated Clinical Program Targeting Multi-Billion Dollar

Wet AMD Market with Phase 2b Trial Data Expected in Late Q3 2024

Proven Leader in Suprachoroidal Delivery

Formulation Expertise

Experience in

Navigating the

Drug/Device Regulatory

Pathway

Proprietary

Microinjector with Significant Clinical Experience

1st FDA Product Approved for SCS Administration

ISO Certified

Commercial Scale

Injector Manufacturing

Capability

Permanent CPT Code

Granted for SCS

Injections

Diverse Programs Using Clearside's Suprachoroidal Injection Platform

Clearside Developed Programs

THERAPEUTIC

TYPE

INDICATION

IND-ENABLING

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

APPROVAL

PARTNER

CLS-AX

Tyrosine Kinase

Wet AMD

Phase 2b

(axitinib):

Inhibitor

XIPERE®

Corticosteroid

Uveitic Macular Edema1

(U.S. & Canada)

(Triamcinolone Acetonide)

XIPERE® /

Corticosteroid

Uveitic Macular Edema2

UME

ARCATUS™

(Triamcinolone Acetonide)

Diabetic Macular Edema2

XIPERE® /

Corticosteroid

(Asia Pacific ex-Japan)

DME

ARCATUS™

(Triamcinolone Acetonide)

SCS Microinjector® Partner Clinical Development Programs

THERAPEUTIC

TYPE

INDICATION

IND-ENABLING

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

APPROVAL

PARTNER

Bel-Sar

Viral-like Drug Conjugate

Choroidal Melanoma

CoMpass

ABBV-RGX-314

AAV Gene Therapy

Diabetic Retinopathy (DR)

ALTITUDE

ABBV-RGX-314

AAV Gene Therapy

Wet AMD

AAVIATE

Avoralstat

Plasma Kallikrein

Diabetic Macular Edema

Inhibitor

(DME)

1XIPERE® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension), for suprachoroidal use has received U.S. FDA Approval and is being commercialized by Bausch + Lomb.

2In China, Arctic Vision is responsible for clinical development of ARCATUS™ (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension), formerly referred to as ARVN001, and known as XIPERE® in the U.S.

GLENN C. YIU, MD, PhD

Professor of Ophthalmology, University of California, Davis

Real World Use of Suprachoroidal Delivery

  • Suprachoroidal Drug Delivery

Accessing the suprachoroidal space

Microcatheter

Microneedle

clearsidebio.com

orbitsds.com

Jung et al., Drug Discovery Today, 2019

9

Naftali & Moisseiev, Pharmaceutics, 2021

  • Suprachoroidal Drug Delivery

OCT shows SCS expansion after SC injection in humans

Suprachoroidal Space

Baseline

1 mo

2 mo

3 mo

Lampen et al. OSLI Retina, 2018

10

Yiu et al., Am J Ophthalmol, 2018

  • Suprachoroidal Drug Delivery

Suprachoroidally injected triamcinolone acetonide (CLS-TA) for uveitic ME

Phase 2 TANZANITE study

Phase 3 PEACHTREE study

Phase 1/2 HULK study

Phase 1/2 OASIS study

RVO + CME

Uveitic ME

DME

nAMD

N = 160 patients with uveitic CME

Suprachoroidally injected CLS-TA vs. sham (3:2) at day 0 & week 12

Yeh et al., Ophthalmology, 2020

11

