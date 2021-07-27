Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Clearside Biomedical, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CLSD   US1850631045

CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL, INC.

(CLSD)
  Report
Clearside Biomedical to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

07/27/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases, announced today that its second quarter 2021 financial results will be reported on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 after the close of the financial markets. Management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

The live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Clearside website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations. The live call can be accessed by dialing (844) 263-8310 (domestic) or (213) 358-0959 (international) and entering conference code: 7785213. An archive of the webcast will be available for three months.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases. Clearside’s proprietary SCS Microinjector® targets the suprachoroidal space (SCS®) and offers unique access to the macula, retina and choroid where sight-threatening disease often occurs. The Company’s SCS injection platform is an inherently flexible, in-office, non-surgical procedure, intended to provide targeted delivery to the site of disease and to work with both established and new formulations of medications. For more information, please visit www.clearsidebio.com.

Source: Clearside Biomedical, Inc.


Investor and Media Contacts:

Jenny Kobin
Remy Bernarda
ir@clearsidebio.com
(678) 430-8206

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,35 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -26,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 288 M 288 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,3x
EV / Sales 2022 53,5x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 88,0%
