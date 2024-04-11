Hosting Call at 5pm ET on Tuesday, April 23rd

TULSA, Okla., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announces on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET. The Company filed the annual report on form 10-K with the SEC on April 1, 2024 and will issue a summary of its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ending on December 31, 2022 in a press release on the day of the call.

Investors interested in participating on the live full year call can dial 1-800-836-8184 within the U.S. or 1-646-357-8785 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast at https://app.webinar.net/6AKrGbpeXky or on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.clearsign.com/overview.

The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations website for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available by calling 1-888-660-6345 within the U.S. or 1-646-517-4150 from abroad. The conference ID is 96370. The telephonic playback will be available for 7 days after the conference call.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™, and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

