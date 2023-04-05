Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ClearSign Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLIR   US1850641028

CLEARSIGN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(CLIR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:46 2023-04-04 pm EDT
0.8180 USD   +3.54%
08:31aClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Successful Testing of Ultra-Low NOx Hydrogen Burner
PR
04/04ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Burner Sale into the Texas Gulf Coast Market
PR
03/31CLEARSIGN TECHNOLOGIES CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Successful Testing of Ultra-Low NOx Hydrogen Burner

04/05/2023 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Submitting Application for Phase 2 Commercial Development

TULSA, Okla., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, today announces the successful development and demonstration of a ClearSign Core™ Ultra Low NOx burner fueled with 100% Hydrogen. 

"We had high confidence going into this project about the capabilities of our ClearSign Core™  technology," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign.  "We very much appreciate the DOE for this grant and opportunity to advance and demonstrate the capabilities of ClearSign Core™ technology to provide burners for the developing hydrogen economy, which we believe has potential massive global ramifications, reducing the pollutant emissions necessary to maintain a healthy environment today," continued Dr. Deller.  "Additionally, this project has raised the visibility of ClearSign and garnered the attention of customers and other stakeholders in the industry who have expressed interest in adopting this technology or providing sponsorship and collaboration to accelerate its deployment." 

This project is being funded by a government grant through the Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) program with the Department of Energy to Support Scientific Innovation in Clean Energy Development and Climate Solutions.  The project and funding are in phases.  The initial funding amount was approximately $250,000 and commenced in June.  With this completion of the Phase 1 work, the Company will submit a follow-up proposal with testing data and documented industry support to continue the development work with a Phase 2 grant. The application is for the maximum Phase 2 grant funding, which can be up to $1.6 million over a two-year duration.

As a reminder, the goal of this project is to develop ultra-low NOx hydrogen burner technology, which we believe will enable the adoption of hydrogen fuel for industrial heating, leading to reductions in the industrial emissions of both carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxides. Current burners and previous efforts to decarbonize industrial combustion processes through the utilization of hydrogen fuel are inhibited by the lack of industrial hydrogen burners capable of burning pure hydrogen while preventing additional Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) emissions.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™ and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations on the Company's strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the likelihood that we are able to submit and are approved for the Department of Energy's Phase 2 grant funding, general business and economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, whether our technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and other factors that are detailed in our periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, we operate in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearsign-technologies-corporation-announces-successful-testing-of-ultra-low-nox-hydrogen-burner-301790486.html

SOURCE ClearSign Technologies Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about CLEARSIGN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
08:31aClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Successful Testing of Ultra-Low NOx Hydrog..
PR
04/04ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Burner Sale into the Texas Gulf Coast Mark..
PR
03/31CLEARSIGN TECHNOLOGIES CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
03/15ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Full Year 2022 Conference Call
PR
02/24Clearsign Technologies Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
02/23ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Board Transitions
PR
02/23ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Board Transitions
CI
02/21ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Second Boiler Burner Sale
PR
02/14ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces First Boiler Burner Sale
PR
2022Operator : Hello and welcome to the ClearSign Technologies Third Quarter 2022 Conference C..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CLEARSIGN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer