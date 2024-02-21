TULSA, Okla., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announces that ClearSign's partner California Boiler has received a letter of intent for four boilers to be fitted with the ClearSign Core™ (Rogue) burners as well as the purchase order for the first boiler burner of the series, and has in turn placed their order with ClearSign for the first burner.

"This is the first multi-unit engagement for our newly segmented Rogue boiler burner product line," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "We are encouraged by this development as we are seeing our technology gain traction in the California market. We believe that a key factor in this customer's decision was the flexibility to upgrade to a lower emissions burner in case their emission requirements become more stringent in the future. We believe that this ability to upgrade our ClearSign Core (Rogue) boiler burners to a version enabling lower emissions in the future is a valuable competitive advantage of our products against the other boiler burners currently in the market," concluded Dr. Deller.

This order is from a fruit and vegetable multi-juice processing company located in California's Central Valley. California Boiler initially received a letter of intent for the purchase of four 475hp boilers, including ClearSign Core (Rogue) burners, followed by the first purchase order in the series of four ordered boilers. The additional burner orders will be issued concurrent with the construction of additional planned fruit processing lines of the customer.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™ and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com .

