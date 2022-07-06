ClearSign Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

(1) As compensation for services as a non-executive director during the quarter ending September 30, 2022, the reporting person was granted restricted stock units ("RSUs") under the ClearSign Technologies Corporation 2021 Equity Incentive Plan and each RSU represents a right to receive one share of common stock or the cash equivalent thereof.

(2) The RSUs will vest upon the first to occur of: (1) a Change in Control (as defined in the applicable RSU award agreement), (2) the reporting person's Disability (as defined in the applicable RSU award agreement); (3) the reporting peron's death; or (4) the reporting person's separation from service.

(3) As compensation for services as a non-executive director during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the reporting person was granted RSUs under the ClearSign Technologies Corporation 2021 Equity Incentive Plan and each RSU represents a right to receive one share of common stock or the cash equivalent thereof.

(4) As compensation for services as a non-executive director during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the reporting person was granted RSUs under the ClearSign Technologies Corporation 2021 Equity Incentive Plan and each RSU represents a right to receive one share of common stock or the cash equivalent thereof.

(5) As compensation for services as a non-executive director during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the reporting person was granted RSUs under the ClearSign Technologies Corporation 2021 Equity Incentive Plan and each RSU represents a right to receive one share of common stock or the cash equivalent thereof.

(6) As compensation for services as a non-executive director during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the reporting person was granted RSUs under the ClearSign Technologies Corporation 2021 Equity Incentive Plan and each RSU represents a right to receive one share of common stock or the cash equivalent thereof.

(7) As compensation for services as a non-executive director during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the reporting person was granted RSUs under the ClearSign Technologies Corporation 2021 Equity Incentive Plan and each RSU represents a right to receive one share of common stock or the cash equivalent thereof.