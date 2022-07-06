Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  ClearSign Technologies Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CLIR   US1850641028

CLEARSIGN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(CLIR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
1.200 USD    0.00%
PU
PU
06/07CLEARSIGN TECHNOLOGIES : Provides First Quarter 2022 Update - Form 8-K
PU
ClearSign Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/06/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Pate Bruce Alan
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ClearSign Technologies Corp [CLIR] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
8023 E. 63RD PLACE, SUITE 101
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
TULSA OK 74133
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Pate Bruce Alan
8023 E. 63RD PLACE, SUITE 101

TULSA, OK74133 		X

Signatures
/s/ Bruce A. Pate 2022-07-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) As compensation for services as a non-executive director during the quarter ending September 30, 2022, the reporting person was granted restricted stock units ("RSUs") under the ClearSign Technologies Corporation 2021 Equity Incentive Plan and each RSU represents a right to receive one share of common stock or the cash equivalent thereof.
(2) The RSUs will vest upon the first to occur of: (1) a Change in Control (as defined in the applicable RSU award agreement), (2) the reporting person's Disability (as defined in the applicable RSU award agreement); (3) the reporting peron's death; or (4) the reporting person's separation from service.
(3) As compensation for services as a non-executive director during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the reporting person was granted RSUs under the ClearSign Technologies Corporation 2021 Equity Incentive Plan and each RSU represents a right to receive one share of common stock or the cash equivalent thereof.
(4) As compensation for services as a non-executive director during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the reporting person was granted RSUs under the ClearSign Technologies Corporation 2021 Equity Incentive Plan and each RSU represents a right to receive one share of common stock or the cash equivalent thereof.
(5) As compensation for services as a non-executive director during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the reporting person was granted RSUs under the ClearSign Technologies Corporation 2021 Equity Incentive Plan and each RSU represents a right to receive one share of common stock or the cash equivalent thereof.
(6) As compensation for services as a non-executive director during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the reporting person was granted RSUs under the ClearSign Technologies Corporation 2021 Equity Incentive Plan and each RSU represents a right to receive one share of common stock or the cash equivalent thereof.
(7) As compensation for services as a non-executive director during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the reporting person was granted RSUs under the ClearSign Technologies Corporation 2021 Equity Incentive Plan and each RSU represents a right to receive one share of common stock or the cash equivalent thereof.
(8) The right to exercise the option and purchase the option shares vested in equal increments as follows: the right to purchase 17,625 shares vested on May 9, 2019 and the right to purchase the remaining 52,875 shares vested in equal increments on the last day of each calendar quarter during 2019.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Clearsign Technologies Corporation published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 21:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
