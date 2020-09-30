ClearStar : PDMR Shareholding

ClearStar (AIM: CLSU), a provider of Human Capital Integrity℠ technology-based services specialising in background and medical screening, announces that it has been notified of the following sales of ordinary shares of $0.0001 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"):
PDMR
Number of
Date of the
Price at which the
Ordinary Shares
transaction
Ordinary Shares
sold
were sold
Traci Ivester, Chief Operating Officer
22,500
28 September 2020
50.8 cents (USD) (c.
39.5 pence)
Todd Shoulberg, President, Medical
100,000
28 September 2020
40.0 pence
Information Services
Following these transactions, Ms Ivester has an interest in 9,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.02% of the issued share capital of the Company, and Mr Shoulberg no longer has an interest in the Ordinary Shares of the Company.
Enquiries:
ClearStar, Inc.
+1 877 796 2559
Robert Vale, Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer Balleza, Chief Financial Officer
finnCap Ltd.
+44 20 7220 0500
Jonny Franklin-Adams, Marc Milmo, Simon Hicks - Corporate Finance
Andrew Burdis, Tim Harper - ECM
Luther Pendragon Ltd.
+44 20 7618 9100
Harry Chathli, Claire Norbury, Joe Quinlan
About ClearStar
ClearStar, Inc. is a leading provider of Human Capital IntegritySM technology-based services specialising in background and medical screening. It provides employment intelligence direct to employers and via channel partners/consumer reporting agencies ("CRAs") to support better recruitment and other decisions affecting employees by increasing the quality, reliability, and visibility of information.
A seven-time Inc. 5000 honoree and founding member of the Professional Background Screening Association (formerly, 'NAPBS'), ClearStar has provided innovative technology solutions to businesses in the human capital management industry from its corporate offices in Alpharetta, Georgia since 1995. For more information about ClearStar, please visit: www.clearstar.net.
The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and
persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Traci Ivester
2.
Reason for the Notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Operating Officer and PDMR
b)
Initial notification
Initial notification
/Amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ClearStar, Inc.
b)
LEI
213800C2DK3HCM3R9T19
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a)
Description of the Financial
Ordinary shares of US$0.0001 ("Ordinary Shares")
instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
KYG2294M1134
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
50.8 cents (USD)
22,500
d)
Aggregated information:
See (c) above
•
Aggregated volume
•
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
28 September 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Todd Shoulberg
2.
Reason for the Notification
a)
Position/status
President, Medical Information Services and PDMR
b)
Initial notification
Initial notification
/Amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ClearStar, Inc.
b)
LEI
213800C2DK3HCM3R9T19
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a)
Description of the Financial
Ordinary shares of US$0.0001 ("Ordinary Shares")
instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
KYG2294M1134
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
40.0 pence
100,000
d)
Aggregated information:
See (c) above
•
Aggregated volume
•
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
28 September 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
ClearStar Inc. published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 12:09:02 UTC