ClearStar : PDMR Shareholding

09/30/2020 | 08:10am EDT

29 September 2020

ClearStar, Inc.

("ClearStar" or the "Company")

PDMR Shareholdings

ClearStar (AIM: CLSU), a provider of Human Capital Integrity℠ technology-based services specialising in background and medical screening, announces that it has been notified of the following sales of ordinary shares of $0.0001 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"):

PDMR

Number of

Date of the

Price at which the

Ordinary Shares

transaction

Ordinary Shares

sold

were sold

Traci Ivester, Chief Operating Officer

22,500

28 September 2020

50.8 cents (USD) (c.

39.5 pence)

Todd Shoulberg, President, Medical

100,000

28 September 2020

40.0 pence

Information Services

Following these transactions, Ms Ivester has an interest in 9,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.02% of the issued share capital of the Company, and Mr Shoulberg no longer has an interest in the Ordinary Shares of the Company.

Enquiries:

ClearStar, Inc.

+1 877 796 2559

Robert Vale, Chief Executive Officer

Jennifer Balleza, Chief Financial Officer

finnCap Ltd.

+44 20 7220 0500

Jonny Franklin-Adams, Marc Milmo, Simon Hicks - Corporate Finance

Andrew Burdis, Tim Harper - ECM

Luther Pendragon Ltd.

+44 20 7618 9100

Harry Chathli, Claire Norbury, Joe Quinlan

About ClearStar

ClearStar, Inc. is a leading provider of Human Capital IntegritySM technology-based services specialising in background and medical screening. It provides employment intelligence direct to employers and via channel partners/consumer reporting agencies ("CRAs") to support better recruitment and other decisions affecting employees by increasing the quality, reliability, and visibility of information.

A seven-time Inc. 5000 honoree and founding member of the Professional Background Screening Association (formerly, 'NAPBS'), ClearStar has provided innovative technology solutions to businesses in the human capital management industry from its corporate offices in Alpharetta, Georgia since 1995. For more information about ClearStar, please visit: www.clearstar.net.

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and

persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Traci Ivester

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer and PDMR

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ClearStar, Inc.

b)

LEI

213800C2DK3HCM3R9T19

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial

Ordinary shares of US$0.0001 ("Ordinary Shares")

instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

KYG2294M1134

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

50.8 cents (USD)

22,500

d)

Aggregated information:

See (c) above

Aggregated volume

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

28 September 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Todd Shoulberg

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

President, Medical Information Services and PDMR

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ClearStar, Inc.

b)

LEI

213800C2DK3HCM3R9T19

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial

Ordinary shares of US$0.0001 ("Ordinary Shares")

instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

KYG2294M1134

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

40.0 pence

100,000

d)

Aggregated information:

See (c) above

Aggregated volume

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

28 September 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

