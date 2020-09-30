ClearStar : PDMR Shareholding 0 09/30/2020 | 08:10am EDT Send by mail :

29 September 2020 ClearStar, Inc. ("ClearStar" or the "Company") PDMR Shareholdings ClearStar (AIM: CLSU), a provider of Human Capital Integrity℠ technology-based services specialising in background and medical screening, announces that it has been notified of the following sales of ordinary shares of $0.0001 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"): PDMR Number of Date of the Price at which the Ordinary Shares transaction Ordinary Shares sold were sold Traci Ivester, Chief Operating Officer 22,500 28 September 2020 50.8 cents (USD) (c. 39.5 pence) Todd Shoulberg, President, Medical 100,000 28 September 2020 40.0 pence Information Services Following these transactions, Ms Ivester has an interest in 9,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.02% of the issued share capital of the Company, and Mr Shoulberg no longer has an interest in the Ordinary Shares of the Company. Enquiries: ClearStar, Inc. +1 877 796 2559 Robert Vale, Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Balleza, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Ltd. +44 20 7220 0500 Jonny Franklin-Adams, Marc Milmo, Simon Hicks - Corporate Finance Andrew Burdis, Tim Harper - ECM Luther Pendragon Ltd. +44 20 7618 9100 Harry Chathli, Claire Norbury, Joe Quinlan About ClearStar ClearStar, Inc. is a leading provider of Human Capital IntegritySM technology-based services specialising in background and medical screening. It provides employment intelligence direct to employers and via channel partners/consumer reporting agencies ("CRAs") to support better recruitment and other decisions affecting employees by increasing the quality, reliability, and visibility of information. A seven-time Inc. 5000 honoree and founding member of the Professional Background Screening Association (formerly, 'NAPBS'), ClearStar has provided innovative technology solutions to businesses in the human capital management industry from its corporate offices in Alpharetta, Georgia since 1995. For more information about ClearStar, please visit: www.clearstar.net. The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Traci Ivester 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer and PDMR b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ClearStar, Inc. b) LEI 213800C2DK3HCM3R9T19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial Ordinary shares of US$0.0001 ("Ordinary Shares") instrument, type of instrument Identification code KYG2294M1134 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 50.8 cents (USD) 22,500 d) Aggregated information: See (c) above • Aggregated volume • Price e) Date of the transaction 28 September 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Todd Shoulberg 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status President, Medical Information Services and PDMR b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ClearStar, Inc. b) LEI 213800C2DK3HCM3R9T19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial Ordinary shares of US$0.0001 ("Ordinary Shares") instrument, type of instrument Identification code KYG2294M1134 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 40.0 pence 100,000 d) Aggregated information: See (c) above • Aggregated volume • Price e) Date of the transaction 28 September 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

