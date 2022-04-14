ClearView Wealth : Update - Notification of buy-back - CVW

Notification of buy-back
Name of entity
CLEARVIEW WEALTH LIMITED
Announcement type
Update announcement
Type of update
Final buy-back notification
Date of this announcement 14/4/2022
Reason for update
Final buy-back notification
ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
CVW : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
The type of buy-back is:
Employee share scheme buy-back
Total number of +securities bought back 1,542,725
Total consideration paid or payable for the securities 1,209,022.42000
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of buy-back
Notification of buy-backPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity CLEARVIEW WEALTH LIMITED
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.
1.2 Registration number type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code CVW
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
Final buy-back notification
Registration number 83106248248
1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back 7/4/2022
1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update 7/4/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement 14/4/2022
1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back CVW : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Notification of buy-back
Notification of buy-back
Part 2 - Type of buy-back
2.1 The type of buy-back is:Employee share scheme buy-back
Notification of buy-back
Notification of buy-back
Part 3 - Buy-back details
Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason
3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of +securities to be bought back 662,581,373
3A.2 Total number of +securities proposed to be bought back 1,542,725
3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?
No
3A.9b Please describe the consideration being provided to buy back the +securities
The consideration is the lower of the aggregate price paid by the relevant employee to acquire the individual parcel of ESP shares and the total amount owing by the employee in relation to the associated loan facility.
Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions
3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?
No
3B.3 Are there any other conditions that need to be
satisfied before the buy-back offer becomes
unconditional?
No
Notification of buy-back
Notification of buy-back
Part 3C - Key dates
Employee Share Scheme, Selective and Other Buy-Backs
3C.1 Anticipated date buy-back will occur 12/4/2022
Part 3D - Other Information
3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back
Under the Executive Share Plan (ESP), the Company is conducting an employee share plan buy-back from ex-employees who were issued shares under the ESP, subject to certain vesting or other conditions which have not been satisfied within the time specified or have become incapable of being satisfied.
Notification of buy-back
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.