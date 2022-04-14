Log in
    CVW   AU000000CVW9

CLEARVIEW WEALTH LIMITED

(CVW)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/14 02:10:56 am EDT
0.7900 AUD   +4.64%
02:25aCLEARVIEW WEALTH : Update - Notification of buy-back - CVW
PU
04/06CLEARVIEW WEALTH : Update - Notification of buy-back - CVW
PU
03/20CLEARVIEW WEALTH LIMITED(ASX : CVW) added to S&P/ASX Emerging Companies Index
CI
ClearView Wealth : Update - Notification of buy-back - CVW

04/14/2022 | 02:25am EDT
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

Name of entity

CLEARVIEW WEALTH LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Final buy-back notification

Date of this announcement 14/4/2022

Reason for update

Final buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

CVW : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

Employee share scheme buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back 1,542,725

Total consideration paid or payable for the securities 1,209,022.42000

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-backPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity CLEARVIEW WEALTH LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2 Registration number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code CVW

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

  • 1.4a Type of update

    Final buy-back notification

  • 1.4b Reason for update

Final buy-back notification

Registration number 83106248248

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back 7/4/2022

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update 7/4/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement 14/4/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back CVW : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is:Employee share scheme buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of +securities to be bought back 662,581,373

3A.2 Total number of +securities proposed to be bought back 1,542,725

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

No

3A.9b Please describe the consideration being provided to buy back the +securities

The consideration is the lower of the aggregate price paid by the relevant employee to acquire the individual parcel of ESP shares and the total amount owing by the employee in relation to the associated loan facility.

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

No

3B.3 Are there any other conditions that need to be

satisfied before the buy-back offer becomes

unconditional?

No

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 3C - Key dates

Employee Share Scheme, Selective and Other Buy-Backs

3C.1 Anticipated date buy-back will occur 12/4/2022

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Under the Executive Share Plan (ESP), the Company is conducting an employee share plan buy-back from ex-employees who were issued shares under the ESP, subject to certain vesting or other conditions which have not been satisfied within the time specified or have become incapable of being satisfied.

Notification of buy-back

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ClearView Wealth Limited published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 06:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
