clearvise AG

Equities

ABO

DE000A1EWXA4

Electric Utilities

Market Closed - Xetra
Other stock markets
 11:36:27 2024-04-30 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
2.07 EUR +0.49% Intraday chart for clearvise AG +0.49% -3.27%
07:56pm CLEARVISE AG : Electricity markets normalising more rapidly than expected. Alphavalue
06:34pm CLEARVISE AG : Electricity markets normalising rapidly. Alphavalue
Latest news about clearvise AG

CLEARVISE AG : Electricity markets normalising more rapidly than expected. Alphavalue
CLEARVISE AG : Electricity markets normalising rapidly. Alphavalue
Clearvise to Purchase Project Rights for Solar Park in Italy MT
EQT's Boè AcquiCo Ups Stake in clearvise MT
Renewables, after FY23 the bottom of the wave is certainly past Alphavalue
Clearvise AG Signs Further ClearPartners Development Cooperation Agreement for Around 125 MWp in Italy CI
Wind Power Package Overview Alphavalue
Germany's Clearvise Completes Sale of Two Wind Farms in Finland MT
Glennmont Partners completed the acquisition of a 30 MW wind portfolio in finland from clearvise AG. CI
UTILITIES : Time for a come back? Alphavalue
Clearvise AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
CLEARVISE AG : A gradual return to normal Alphavalue
Clearvise AG and ABO Wind s.a.r.l. Agree on Further Repowering Cooperation for French Wind Farms CI
Clearvise to Start Building German Solar Park in October After Receiving Permit MT
Clearvise Ag Receives Building Permit for Wolfsgarten Solar Park CI
Glennmont Partners agreed to acquire a 30 MW wind portfolio in finland from clearvise AG. CI
Certain Ordinary Bearer Shares of clearvise AG are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 13-JUN-2023. CI
Clearvise Secures Permit to Build 10-Megawatt Solar Park in Germany MT
CLEARVISE AG : Accounting for the energy price cap Alphavalue
Clearvise AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
Clearvise AG Announces Production Results for the Full Year 2022 CI
Clearvise Takes Majority Stake in French Solar Park Project MT
CLEARVISE AG : Highly profitable in FY 22 Alphavalue
Sweden's EQT to Take Majority Stake in Tion Renewables MT
Germany's Clearvise Strikes Deal to Buy Weilrod 2 Wind Park from ABO Wind MT

Company Profile

clearvise AG, former ABO Invest AG, is a Germany-based investment company engaged in the renewable energy sector. The Company acquires and holds interests in wind farm operators. The Company's portfolio includes approximately 70 wind farms located in Germany, France, Ireland and Finland, and a biogas plant in Germany, with combined generation capacity of approximately 152 megawatts. The Company cooperates with project developer ABO Wind AG, which designs and builds wind power installations.
Calendar
2024-05-28 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
2.06 EUR
Average target price
4 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+94.17%
Sector Other Electric Utilities

1st Jan change Capi.
CLEARVISE AG Stock clearvise AG
-3.27% 166M
NEXTERA ENERGY Stock NextEra Energy
+10.89% 139B
SOUTHERN COMPANY Stock Southern Company
+6.25% 81.36B
IBERDROLA, S.A. Stock Iberdrola, S.A.
-3.03% 78.57B
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Duke Energy Corporation
+1.85% 76.17B
ENEL S.P.A. Stock Enel S.p.A.
-8.16% 67.47B
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Constellation Energy Corporation
+60.92% 59.43B
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. Stock American Electric Power Company, Inc.
+7.93% 45.64B
GE VERNOVA INC. Stock GE Vernova Inc.
0.00% 43.26B
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. Stock Dominion Energy, Inc.
+9.45% 42.83B
Other Electric Utilities
