clearvise AG, former ABO Invest AG, is a Germany-based investment company engaged in the renewable energy sector. The Company acquires and holds interests in wind farm operators. The Company's portfolio includes approximately 70 wind farms located in Germany, France, Ireland and Finland, and a biogas plant in Germany, with combined generation capacity of approximately 152 megawatts. The Company cooperates with project developer ABO Wind AG, which designs and builds wind power installations.

Sector Electric Utilities