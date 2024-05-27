EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Contract

clearvise AG acquires Wolfsgarten solar park with 42 MWp installed capacity



clearvise AG acquires Wolfsgarten solar park with 42 MWp installed capacity Expansion of the total operating portfolio to 316 MW total output

Commissioning has already taken place, meaning earnings contribution as early as 2024

Successful realisation of another PPA project Frankfurt, 27 May 2024 – clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), an independent power producer from renewable energies with a diversified European portfolio of wind and PV plants, announces the acquisition of the Wolfsgarten solar park from ALTUS renewables GmbH (ALTUS). With this acquisition, clearvise AG successfully expands its operational generation portfolio to 316 MW of installed capacity and consistently pursues its declared goal of balanced electricity production, half from wind and half from solar energy.



The 42.7 MWp Wolfsgarten solar park was planned and built by the Karlsruhe-based developer ALTUS and commissioned at the end of April 2024. The electricity generated is marketed via a PPA (Power Purchase Agreement). After the 12.5 MWp Alsweiler II solar park, which was also developed by ALTUS, this makes the Wolfsgarten solar park the second project in clearvise's operational generation portfolio that can be operated successfully without tariff subsidies via private power purchase agreements. At the end of March, clearvise had already announced the successful signing of a further PPA for a French solar park project under construction.



Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of clearvise AG, explains: “Good things come to those who wait. A complex, large-scale project like Wolfsgarten shows that we are right to trust in the development expertise of ALTUS. We would like to thank our long-standing partner for their excellent cooperation and tireless commitment. As a result, the park was able to go into operation on schedule before the high irradiation summer months.”



ALTUS and clearvise signed the purchase agreements for the two solar parks Wolfsgarten and Heiligenfelde back in 2021 as part of a portfolio of PV projects in different stages of development. Due to the significant change in the market environment in the meantime, supplements had become necessary. Together with ALTUS, clearvise has agreed to take over Wolfsgarten. ALTUS, whose shareholder is Stadtwerke Mainz-Wiesbaden, will initially keep the smaller Heiligenfelde project with an installed capacity of 10 MW in its own operations.



Marco Eggensperger, Managing Director of ALTUS renewables GmbH, adds: “With the Wolfsgarten solar park, we have successfully demonstrated that our experienced team can successfully realise larger projects even in a difficult market environment. We are pleased that we will continue to be responsible for the long-term management of the Wolfsgarten solar park after the sale and thus further expand our cooperation with clearvise.”



About clearvise

clearvise AG is an independent producer from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.



Based on a three-pillar acquisition strategy, the company is focusing on profitably expanding its portfolio and creates added value for all stakeholders with the individual clearSWITCH, clearPARTNERS and clearVALUE models. The shares of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are currently traded on the open market of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA (www.clearvise.com).



About ALTUS

Since 2008, ALTUS has been supporting wind energy and photovoltaic plants from planning to operation as an experienced project developer. As a subsidiary of Kraftwerke Mainz-Wiesbaden AG, ALTUS has a powerful network with a wealth of experience that covers the entire range of renewable energy supply - from individual wind turbines to gas-fired power plants with combined heat and power. In 2023, ALTUS AG was renamed ALTUS renewables GmbH (www.altus-re.de).



Contact Company contact Media contact clearvise AG Kirchhoff Consult GmbH Andreas Riedel Jan Hutterer Phone: +49 (0)160 – 6938984 Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65 E-mail: andreas.riedel@clearvise.com E-mail: clearvise@kirchhoff.de

