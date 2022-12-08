EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

clearvise AG creates further scope for portfolio expansion with successful capital increase



08.12.2022 / 11:31 CET/CEST

Corporate News



clearvise AG creates further scope for portfolio expansion with successful capital increase

Gross issue proceeds of around EUR 25 million generated

Setting for the planned portfolio expansion in 2023 improved

Attractive projects in the clearSCALE 2025 growth initiative in sight

Wiesbaden, 08 December 2022 – clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), („clearvise“) has successfully completed the rights issue resolved on November 21. Accordingly, a total of 11,898,240 new no-par value bearer shares ("New Shares") were successfully placed against cash contributions at a subscription price of EUR 2.10 per New Share, making partial use of the existing Authorised Capital 2022. As a result, the share capital of the Company will increase from currently EUR 63,457,289.00 by EUR 11,898,240.00 to EUR 75,355,529.00 ("Capital Increase"). Around 88 % of all subscription rights were exercised by existing shareholders. The company raised gross proceeds of approximately EUR 25 million through the capital increase.

Manuel Sieth, CFO of clearvise AG, explains: „We have completed the rights issue as planned and have thus taken the next step towards the successful implementation of our clearSCALE 2025 growth initiative. A large number of our shareholders made active use of the opportunity to participate in the capital increase by exercising their subscription rights and thus accompany clearvise AG on its further growth path. The gross issue proceeds of around 25 million euros provide us with additional room for action for the planned portfolio expansion in 2023. Thus, the proceeds generated help us to continue pursuing various attractive projects. Overall, we see ourselves in a good position to expand the portfolio to 1 GW by 2025.“

„We are particularly pleased with the great response from private investors, who have been with us since the beginning, as well as from energy cooperatives. At the same time, further new institutional investors have seized the opportunity to subscribe to the clearvise share in the course of the rump placement”, adds Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of clearvise.

The shares unsubscribed in the rights offering were offered to selected institutional investors in an international private placement at a price of EUR 2.10 per share. The private placement was oversubscribed several times. The New Shares are entitled to dividends for the 2022 financial year. The implementation of the capital increase is expected to be entered in the Commercial Register at the Wiesbaden District Court by December 13, 2022. The New Shares will be tradable like the existing shares from the settlement, which is expected to take place by December 15, 2022.

The transaction was accompanied by M.M.Warburg & CO as Sole Global Coordinator, while the law firm CMS Hasche Sigle acted as legal advisor.



About clearvise

clearvise AG is an independent electricity producer from renewable energies with a diversified, European plant portfolio. Currently, the established investment portfolio of the (“Bürgerwindaktie”) consists of wind and solar parks in Germany, France, Ireland and Finland as well as a biogas plant. With an operational capacity of around 303 MW, clearvise produces green electricity from renewable energy sources. Based on a three-pillar strategy, the company is concentrating on expanding its portfolio of wind onshore and PV plants in Europe and making them profitable. The clearvise AG share (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) has been listed since 2011 and is currently traded on the open markets of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA.





Contact

cometis AG

Thorben Burbach

Tel.: +49 (0)611 - 205855-23

Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66

E-Mail: burbach@cometis.de

