clearvise AG records subscription rate of at least 81.7% in capital increase

Wiesbaden, December 07, 2022 – clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), („clearvise“) informs that as at 6:00 p.m. CET it has achieved a preliminary subscription quota of approximately 81.7 % within the scope of its subscription offer, which ends on December 07, 2022 (24 hrs, midnight). Thus, a total of approximately 9.72 million no-par value bearer shares were subscribed until then by the existing shareholders at a subscription price of EUR 2.10 per new share. The unsubscribed new shares are expected to be offered to institutional investors in an international private placement on December 08, 2022. The final subscription ratio is expected to be announced on December 08, 2022, after completion of the sale of the unsubscribed new shares.

In the context of the capital increase with subscription rights, clearvise plans to increase the share capital of the Company from currently EUR 63,457,289.00 by up to EUR 11,898,240.00 to up to EUR 75,355,529.00 by issuing up to 11,898,240 new no-par value bearer shares with subscription rights of the shareholders of the Company and by partially making use of the existing Authorised Capital 2022 against cash contributions. clearvise expects gross proceeds of up to approximately EUR 25 million from the capital increase and intends to use it to further expand its portfolio of renewable energy generation assets in line with the clearSCALE2025 growth initiative.





Contact

cometis AG

Thorben Burbach

Tel.: +49 (0)611 - 205855-23

Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66

E-Mail: burbach@cometis.de





