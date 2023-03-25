Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Clearvise AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABO   DE000A1EWXA4

CLEARVISE AG

(ABO)
2023-03-24
2.180 EUR   -0.91%
12:01pClearvise AG terminates Memorandum of Understanding with Tion Renewables AG
EQ
02/23Clearvise Ag : Federal Minister of Economics and Climate Protection Robert Habeck visits the Energy Park Lusatia
EQ
02/15Germany's Clearvise Strikes Deal to Buy Weilrod 2 Wind Park from ABO Wind
MT
Clearvise AG terminates Memorandum of Understanding with Tion Renewables AG

03/25/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Investment/Statement
clearvise AG terminates Memorandum of Understanding with Tion Renewables AG

25-March-2023 / 16:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)


clearvise AG terminates Memorandum of Understanding with Tion Renewables AG

Wiesbaden, 25 March 2023 - The Management Board of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), (“clearvise”) has terminated the Memorandum of Understanding with Tion Renewables AG (“Tion”) (formerly: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG) by resolution of the Management Board today. The core of the Memorandum of Understanding was the possible full acquisition of Tion's wind and solar portfolio.

This was preceded by an unexpected ad-hoc announcement by Tion in the late evening of 24 March 2023 regarding the acquisition of a majority stake in Tion by EQT Active Core Infrastructure. In this context, Tion had also announced that the measures described in the Memorandum of Understanding between Tion and clearvise will not be implemented as originally intended.


Contact

cometis AG
Thorben Burbach
Tel.: +49 (0)611 - 205855-23
Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66
E-Mail: burbach@cometis.de

25-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: clearvise AG
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 26 765 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 26 765 599
E-mail: info@clearvise.com
Internet: www.clearvise.com
ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4
WKN: A1EWXA
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich
EQS News ID: 1592355

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1592355  25-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1592355&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
