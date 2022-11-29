|
|
|
DD: clearvise AG: Petra Leue-Bahns, Granting of 7,857 subscription rights within the scope of a capital increase with subscription rights
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
29.11.2022 / 18:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Petra
|Last name(s):
|Leue-Bahns
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|Description:
|Subscription right ISIN DE000A1EWXA4
b) Nature of the transaction
|Granting of 7,857 subscription rights within the scope of a capital increase with subscription rights
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.00 EUR
|0.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0.00 EUR
|0.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
29.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|clearvise AG
|
|Unter den Eichen 7
|
|65195 Wiesbaden
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.clearvise.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
79627 29.11.2022 CET/CEST
© EQS 2022
|
|All news about CLEARVISE AG
|
|12:18p
|Dd : clearvise AG: Astrid Zielke, Granting of 20,892 subscription rights within the scope ..
|
EQ
|12:15p
|Dd : clearvise AG: Christian Guhl, Granting of 4,350 subscription rights within the scope ..
|
EQ
|12:11p
|Dd : clearvise AG: Petra Leue-Bahns, Granting of 7,857 subscription rights within the scop..
|
EQ
|12:06p
|Dd : clearvise AG: Oliver Kirfel, Granting of 66,214 subscription rights within the scope..
|
EQ
|12:03p
|Dd : clearvise AG: Manuel Sieth, Granting of 24,464 subscription rights within the scope ..
|
EQ
|12:00p
|Dd : clearvise AG: Ines Sieth, Granting of 9,642 subscription rights within the scope of a..
|
EQ
|11:55a
|Dd : clearvise AG: Martin Rey , Granting of 597,741 subscription rights within the scope o..
|
EQ
|11:52a
|Dd : clearvise AG: Dr. Hartmut Schüning, Granting of 10,000 subscription rights within th..
|
EQ
|11/21
|Clearvise AG informs about recent progress of the growth initiative clearSCALE2025
|
EQ
|11/21
|Clearvise AG resolves capital increase with subscription rights for up to 11,898,240 ne..
|
EQ
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
62,2 M
64,6 M
64,6 M
|Net income 2022
|
10,7 M
11,1 M
11,1 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
193 M
200 M
200 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|-
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
152 M
157 M
157 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|5,53x
|EV / Sales 2023
|6,06x
|Nbr of Employees
|9
|Free-Float
|84,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends CLEARVISE AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution