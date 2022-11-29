Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Clearvise AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABO   DE000A1EWXA4

CLEARVISE AG

(ABO)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:51 2022-11-29 am EST
2.380 EUR   -0.83%
12:18pDd : clearvise AG: Astrid Zielke, Granting of 20,892 subscription rights within the scope of a capital increase with subscription rights
EQ
12:15pDd : clearvise AG: Christian Guhl, Granting of 4,350 subscription rights within the scope of a capital increase with subscription rights
EQ
12:11pDd : clearvise AG: Petra Leue-Bahns, Granting of 7,857 subscription rights within the scope of a capital increase with subscription rights
EQ
DD: clearvise AG: Petra Leue-Bahns, Granting of 7,857 subscription rights within the scope of a capital increase with subscription rights

11/29/2022 | 12:11pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.11.2022 / 18:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Petra
Last name(s): Leue-Bahns

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
clearvise AG

b) LEI
391200Y1PCQR9Y3F4C76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Subscription right ISIN DE000A1EWXA4

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 7,857 subscription rights within the scope of a capital increase with subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


29.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: clearvise AG
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.clearvise.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

79627  29.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1500985&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 62,2 M 64,6 M 64,6 M
Net income 2022 10,7 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
Net Debt 2022 193 M 200 M 200 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 152 M 157 M 157 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,53x
EV / Sales 2023 6,06x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart CLEARVISE AG
Duration : Period :
clearvise AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEARVISE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Petra Leue-Bahns Chief Executive Officer
Manuel Sieth Chief Financial Officer
Martin Wolfgang Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Astrid Zielke Member-Supervisory Board
Christian Guhl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEARVISE AG13.48%157
NEXTERA ENERGY-10.31%166 385
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.00%75 936
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.00%71 612
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.31%70 009
ENEL S.P.A.-28.04%53 487