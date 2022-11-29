DD: clearvise AG: Petra Leue-Bahns, Granting of 7,857 subscription rights within the scope of a capital increase with subscription rights



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.11.2022 / 18:09 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Petra Last name(s): Leue-Bahns

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

clearvise AG

b) LEI

391200Y1PCQR9Y3F4C76

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Description: Subscription right ISIN DE000A1EWXA4

b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 7,857 subscription rights within the scope of a capital increase with subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

24/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

