    CPV   AU0000003816

CLEARVUE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(CPV)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ClearVue Technologies : Application for quotation of securities - CPV

12/15/2021 | 01:59am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CLEARVUE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 15, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

CPV

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

263,000

15/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

CLEARVUE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

45071397487

1.3

ASX issuer code

CPV

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

15/12/2021

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CPVAE : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2022 EX $0.20

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CPV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

263,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

15/12/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

15/12/2021

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A reclassification of the +convertible securities as securities in the same class as the +underlying securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

15/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

263,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.20000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

None.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ClearVue Technologies Ltd. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 06:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
