ClearVue Technologies : Employee Securities Incentive Plan

This Employee Securities Incentive Plan comprises the main body of the Plan which applies to all Participants under the Plan and any Addenda to the Plan which may be added from time to time. The Board may from time to time add addenda to the Plan to cater for specific requirements for Participants resident in jurisdictions outside of Australia.

1. DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION

1.1 Definitions

In these Rules, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms and expressions will have the following meanings:

Acquisition Price means:

in relation to a Share Award, the issue price or purchase price of the Share Award offered for subscription or purchase (if any and as the case may be) to an Eligible Participant under clause 8.2 as specified in the Invitation Letter; or in relation to a Loan Funded Share, the price at which the Company offers the Loan Funded Share to an Eligible Participant as specified in the Invitation Letter, being normally equal to or above the Market Value of the Loan Funded Share.

After Tax Dividend Amount means that amount equal to the total cash dividend paid on Loan Funded Shares held by a Participant less the amount remaining after deducting the maximum taxation amount payable in respect of that cash dividend, calculated using the Participant's highest marginal tax rate.

Applicable Law means any one or more or all, as the context requires of:

the Corporations Act and/or any other applicable securities or corporations laws; the Listing Rules; the Constitution; the Income Tax Assessment Act 1936 (Cth), the In come Tax Assessment Act 1997 (Cth) and/or any other applicable taxation laws, each as amended from time to time; any practice note, policy statement, regulatory guide, class order, declaration, guideline, policy, procedure, ruling, judicial interpretation or other guidance note made to clarify, expand or amend paragraphs (a), (b), and (d); and any other legal requirement that applies to the Plan and/or the Loan Agreement (if applicable),

which apply to the jurisdiction in which the Eligible Participant receives the Award and the jurisdiction in which the Company is incorporated and primarily operates from time to time.

Application means an application by an Eligible Participant to participate in the Plan made in response to an Invitation Letter.

1