ClearVue Technologies : Quarterly Activities / Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

29 July 2022: Smart building materials company ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX:CPV OTC:CVUEF) (ClearVue or the Company) provides its cash flow and activities summary for the quarter ended 30 June 2022.
QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT
Quarter Highlights
ClearVue and Nodis participate in US Air Force Evaluation
ClearVue to undertake first US commercial install of the ClearVue product
ClearVue completed UL Certification for large format IGU panels
ClearVue appointed Advanced Impact Technologies as a manufacturer and distributor to bolster its US Supply Chain
New key appointments to the ClearVue team
Attendance at Indoor AgTech Innovation Summit in New York City
Operational Update
During the quarter ended 30 June 2022 the Company continued to develop its presence in the North American and European markets including to further build out its supply chain to support these markets.
To this end, the Company:
confirmed the appointment of a new General Manager for Europe in Alexander Valenzuela (see below for more information) following completion of Dieter Moor's engagement with the Company;
initiated plans to open an office/showroom in Europe;
appointed Advanced Impact Technologies as a licensee to manufacture and distribute the ClearVue product in the US (see below for more information); and
is in the process of opening an office/showroom in San Jose in the Silicon Valley area in the US. The lease has been signed with possession and fitout to be completed in coming weeks. As previously announced the office and showroom are located directly next to our solar research and development partner D2Solar. The building owner has agreed to the Company retrofitting the windows of the showroom with ClearVue PV solar windows to showcase the ClearVue product in a live setting.
ClearVue and Nodis Participate in US Air Force Trial
On 30 May 2022 the Company announcedthat it was collaborating with Nodis Pte Ltd for Phase 2 of an Evaluation with the US Air Force at its Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida and further that it had signed a Collaboration Agreement setting out the framework for engagement beyond the Evaluation.
Nodis is the developer of a pioneering dynamic switchable glazing technology that uses Dipole Nanoparticle Suspension (or DNPS) to create an optical shutter system to block light transmission through glass.
ClearVue's participation in the Evaluation with Nodis Pte Ltd is for a combined electrically switchable (or tuneable) window solution for the US Air Force.
Phase 1 of the Evaluation commenced in early 2021 for demonstration to the US Air Force of a first proof- of-concept solution combining Nodis' 'TruTint'TM switchable film with a ClearVue PV window deployed into a building operated by the US Air Force Civil Engineering Center. This demonstration was shown to the US Air Force on 6 May 2021.
Phase 1 of the Evaluation involved installation of several Nodis TruTint smart glass windows and a single ClearVue PV window using a PV smart glass unit with Nodis TruTint smart glass film being used to control the tint level and the ClearVue PV IGU being used to power it.
As announced, Phase 2 of the Evaluation commenced in November 2021 but will now add an additional four ClearVue PV power generating windows in combination with Nodis' TruTint film.
Following a successful Phase 2 Evaluation by the US Air Force, Nodis will seek a third phase commercial engagement of Nodis and ClearVue to supply smart windows and glazing for upcoming US Air Force building projects.
In advance of this, ClearVue and Nodis entered into a Collaboration Agreement on 27 May 2022 which outlines the parameters for commercial engagement. For more information on the Phase 1 and 2 Evaluations and the Collaboration Agreement terms please see ClearVue's Announcement of 30 May 2022.
ClearVue to undertake first commercial install of its solar windows in the US
On 8 June 2022 the Companyannouncedthat it had signed a letter of intent (LOI) for its first commercial installation in North America to install its solar PV windows at into a new office building in Atlanta, Georgia.
The LOI signed with private investment companyLabReal LLC is for installation of 250 square meters (2691 square feet) into at a new medical office and laboratory building designed by Pimsler Hoss Architecture and located on Clairmont Road in Atlanta. The new building once completed is to be leased to a medical diagnostics company. Construction is expected to start during the fourth quarter of 2022
ClearVue completes certification for large format IGU panels
On 14 June 2022 the Company announcedthat, further to earlier announcements1 made in relation to its certification and product testing, it had now received UL certification (UL 61730) for its triple glazed IGU panels of 3.6 sqm or less (panel(s) tested were 2.4m high x 1.5m wide - but different configurations are possible including 3m high x 1.2m wide).
Following receipt from UL of a 'Notice of Completion and Authorization to Apply the UL Mark', ClearVue and its licensees may now apply the UL Mark to new ClearVue IGU products made at nominated factory locations and to products made in accordance with the approved specifications for the ClearVue IGU product of any size up to 3.6 sqm.
US Supply Chain Secured with appointment of Advanced Impact Technologies
After the end of the quarter on 19 July 2022 the Company was pleased to announceit had entered into a Manufacturing and Distribution Agreement with Advanced Impact Technologies Inc. (AITI) in the United States of America for the manufacture, sale and marketing of ClearVue's solar PV glazing products (Agreement).
AITI is part of Advanced Impact Technologies Group, Inc (AIT Group). AIT Group is a leading provider of innovative laminated glass and polymer products across a range of industries and applications including architectural, automotive, airline, marine, industrial, entertainment, security, ballistic, blast and impact, and decorative glass. AIT Group customers include US and municipal governments, the US Armed Forces, the US Department of State, New York City Police Department, numerous financial institutions, schools, court houses, prisons and detention centers.
Under the Agreement, AITI is:
appointed the exclusive manufacturer and distributor for supply of the ClearVue PV IGU and smart façade solutions within the (US) states of Massachusetts and Florida;
granted sole rights (alongside ClearVue itself) to supply the ClearVue PV IGU and smart façade solutions within the other USA states (excluding Pennsylvania) and Canada;
granted non-exclusive rights to supply ClearVue (acting as an OEM manufacturer for ClearVue) for sale of finished ClearVue PV IGUs and smart façade products by ClearVue in all other USA states and territories (excluding Pennsylvania) and Canada;
the license is for a period of two (2) years with the stated intent that the parties move towards entry into a formal joint venture before conclusion of the term but only after 12 months, and subject to mutual satisfaction and entry into additional further formal agreements.
New Key Appointments to the ClearVue Team
The Company has now appointed Mr Alexander Valenzuela as its 'General Manager - Europe'. Alexander has over 15 years of senior management experience in marketing, sales and business development, acting as vice president of European and Global operational activities whilst working for innovative companies in the renewable energy sector.
He has a successful track record of business development and B2B sales to leading industry players in the areas of building & construction materials, automotive, advertising and electronic consumer markets.
Alexander has a deep understanding of technology and execution experience across a range of PV technologies: crystalline silicon, amorphous thin film technologies, organic PV, nanotech interlayers and is across PV manufacturing processes including printing, evaporation, vacuum deposition, roll-2-roll and others.
With over 10 years of architectural and design experience (award-winning), Alexander has also represented Germany as host of the Universal Exposition 2000. Since then, his focus has been on environmentally friendly technology applications for buildings and consumer products.
Alex will represent ClearVue's activities in Europe and brings to the company a dynamic energy with a wealth of experience in technology and solution sales.
The Company is also pleased to have welcomed on board our new Head of Investor Relations, Earle Harper, who is well credentialled and is a long-time supporter of ClearVue.
Earle's primary responsibility will be to execute and coordinate the global IR function for the Company, including all internal and external stakeholders' engagement and working in conjunction with the Company's appointed PR and IR firms surrounding the messaging of ClearVue. He is tasked with building
the necessary relationships and stakeholder engagement and to build the ClearVue story with existing shareholders and grow the shareholder base, including having a focus on institutional, family offices and ESG investors.
Attendance at Indoor AgTech Innovation Summit NYC 23-24 June 2022
On 23 June 2022, Basil Karampelas, CEO North America presented at the Indoor AgTech Innovation Summit in New York with ClearVue sponsoring as Gold Partners.
As a Gold Partner, ClearVue was able to exhibit via a virtual booth, enabling those unable to attend the summit in person, the opportunity to connect from anywhere in the world with ClearVue delegates via one- to-one video meetings and have access to company presentation material.
Basil participated in a panel discussion entitled: "Driving Profitability and Sustainability through Greater Energy Efficiency" and shared ClearVue's learnings within the greenhouse and protected cropping agriculture space.
Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) & Environmental Product Declaration (EPD)
Further to the Company's September and December 2021 and April 2022 Quarterly Activities Reports where it was reported that works were being undertaken to complete a product Life Cycle Assessment and Environmental Product Declaration. The Company confirms that work on the LCA has completed and has entered the verification phase - and is currently being assessed by verifiers in both Europe and the USA. Once verification is completed the Company will update the market and shareholders.
Once the LCA information completes verification this will then be fed back into the modelling for the Company's previously announced 'Archetype' to have a complete understanding of the carbon embodiment and carbon payback for the whole building model.
Corporate & Financial
As of 30 June 2022, the Company had a cash balance of approximately AUD $11.8m.
The attached Appendix 4C provides details on the cashflows for the quarter ended 30 June 2022. There were no material changes in the Company's activities during the June quarter. Receipts from customers for the quarter were AUD $21k. The Company recorded net operating and investing cash outflows during the quarter of just over AUD $1.5m including for research and development costs (AUD $0.25m), IP expenses (AUD $0.13m), expenditure on advertising and marketing (AUD $69k), staff costs ($0.333m) and administration and corporate costs including interest paid (AUD $0.54m). Please refer to attached Appendix 4C for further information.
In the quarter ended 30 June 2022, payments totalling approximately AUD $107k were paid in respect of executive director salaries, director's fees and fees paid to related parties, or associates of a related party, of the Company. Such payments comprised of: company secretarial service fees paid to Ventnor Capital Pty Ltd (a related entity of director, Mr Stuart Carmichael); legal services fees paid to Steinepreis Paganin (a related entity of director, Mr Roger Steinepreis). All such payments to associates of directors were made on arms-length terms.
Authorised by the Board of ClearVue Technologies Limited.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
ClearVue Technologies Limited
Citadel-MAGNUS
Profile Advisors
Mr Earle Harper
Michael Weir / Russell Quinn
Rich Myers
Head of Investor Relations
0402 347 032 / 0403 322 097
rmeyers@profileadvisors.com
earle.harper@clearvuepv.com
+1 347 774-1125
+61 407 345 180
ABOUT CLEARVUE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX: CPV) is an Australian technology company that operates in the Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BPIV) sector which involves the integration of solar technology into building surfaces, specifically glass and building façades, to provide renewable energy. ClearVue has developed advanced glass technology that aims to preserve glass transparency to maintain building aesthetics whilst generating electricity.
ClearVue's electricity generating glazing technology is strategically positioned to compliment and make more compelling, the increased use of energy-efficient windows now being regulated in response to global climate change and energy efficiency goals.
Solar PV cells are incorporated around the edges of an Insulated Glass Unit (IGU) used in windows and the lamination interlayer between the glass in the IGU incorporates ClearVue's patented proprietary nano and micro particles, as well as its spectrally selective coating on the rear external surface of the IGU.
ClearVue's window technology has application for use in the building and construction and agricultural industries (amongst others).
ClearVue has worked closely with leading experts from the Electron Science Research Institute, Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Perth, Western Australia to develop the technology.
Statements contained in this release, particularly those regarding possible or assumed future performance, revenue, costs, dividends, production levels or rates, prices or potential growth of ClearVue Technologies Limited, are, or may be, forward looking statements. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and, as such, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors.
