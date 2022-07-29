ClearVue Technologies : Quarterly Activities / Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Nodis is the developer of a pioneering dynamic switchable glazing technology that uses Dipole Nanoparticle Suspension (or DNPS) to create an optical shutter system to block light transmission through glass.

ClearVue's participation in the Evaluation with Nodis Pte Ltd is for a combined electrically switchable (or tuneable) window solution for the US Air Force.

Phase 1 of the Evaluation commenced in early 2021 for demonstration to the US Air Force of a first proof- of-concept solution combining Nodis' 'TruTint'TM switchable film with a ClearVue PV window deployed into a building operated by the US Air Force Civil Engineering Center. This demonstration was shown to the US Air Force on 6 May 2021.

Phase 1 of the Evaluation involved installation of several Nodis TruTint smart glass windows and a single ClearVue PV window using a PV smart glass unit with Nodis TruTint smart glass film being used to control the tint level and the ClearVue PV IGU being used to power it.

As announced, Phase 2 of the Evaluation commenced in November 2021 but will now add an additional four ClearVue PV power generating windows in combination with Nodis' TruTint film.

Following a successful Phase 2 Evaluation by the US Air Force, Nodis will seek a third phase commercial engagement of Nodis and ClearVue to supply smart windows and glazing for upcoming US Air Force building projects.

In advance of this, ClearVue and Nodis entered into a Collaboration Agreement on 27 May 2022 which outlines the parameters for commercial engagement. For more information on the Phase 1 and 2 Evaluations and the Collaboration Agreement terms please see ClearVue's Announcement of 30 May 2022.

ClearVue to undertake first commercial install of its solar windows in the US

On 8 June 2022 the Company announcedthat it had signed a letter of intent (LOI) for its first commercial installation in North America to install its solar PV windows at into a new office building in Atlanta, Georgia.

The LOI signed with private investment company LabReal LLC is for installation of 250 square meters (2691 square feet) into at a new medical office and laboratory building designed by Pimsler Hoss Architecture and located on Clairmont Road in Atlanta. The new building once completed is to be leased to a medical diagnostics company. Construction is expected to start during the fourth quarter of 2022

ClearVue completes certification for large format IGU panels

On 14 June 2022 the Company announcedthat, further to earlier announcements1 made in relation to its certification and product testing, it had now received UL certification (UL 61730) for its triple glazed IGU panels of 3.6 sqm or less (panel(s) tested were 2.4m high x 1.5m wide - but different configurations are possible including 3m high x 1.2m wide).

Following receipt from UL of a 'Notice of Completion and Authorization to Apply the UL Mark', ClearVue and its licensees may now apply the UL Mark to new ClearVue IGU products made at nominated factory locations and to products made in accordance with the approved specifications for the ClearVue IGU product of any size up to 3.6 sqm.