Clearwater Brings Best-In-Class Solution to Stable Value Fund Holders

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced its Clearwater for Stable Value solution has been selected by T. Rowe Price to support the global investment management firm's growing stable value fund business.

Clearwater for Stable Value will provide T. Rowe Price with a comprehensive technology solution designed specifically for stable value investment operations. The solution is purpose-built to address the complex needs of stable value funds, including the creation of custom trade tickets for investment contract issuers and other third-parties which will enable T. Rowe Price to enhance their stable value technology with a single SaaS solution that offers their front-office and back-office teams access to the same reconciled investment data each day.

"Clearwater for Stable Value is the technology that will allow us to advance our stable value fund operations and support our continued business growth," said Antonio "Tony" Luna, Head of Stable Asset Management at T. Rowe Price. "Clearwater has an innovative solution for the stable value industry that we believe will provide accurate, timely data. We are excited to further our partnership with Clearwater."

With Clearwater for Stable Value, T. Rowe Price will benefit from an enhanced view of market and contract value, accounting, external manager data, crediting rate calculations, and streamlined contract issuer trade documents.

"We are delighted to extend our partnership with T. Rowe Price through Clearwater for Stable Value," said Scott Erickson, Chief Revenue Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "As an industry leader, T. Rowe Price was looking for a trusted technology partner that could address the unique requirements of stable value investment operations. Clearwater is dedicated to transforming investing for our clients, and we're confident Clearwater for Stable Value sets a high standard for effective stable value fund operations."

To learn more about Clearwater Analytics, speak to an expert today.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $7.3 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearwater-analytics-selected-by-t-rowe-price-to-power-stable-value-investment-operations-302073198.html

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics