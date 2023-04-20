Advanced search
    CWAN   US1851231068

CLEARWATER ANALYTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

(CWAN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-20 pm EDT
16.55 USD   -0.48%
Clearwater Analytics to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 4, 2023

04/20/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
BOISE, Idaho, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN), ("Clearwater Analytics" or the "Company"), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

In conjunction with this announcement, Clearwater Analytics will host a conference call on May 4, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET through a live webcast available on the Company's investor relations website. Participants must visit investors.clearwateranalytics.com in advance to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website, in addition to a press release related to the financial results, related financial tables, and the call transcript.

About Clearwater Analytics 

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearwater-analytics-to-announce-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-may-4-2023-301803495.html

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics, LLC


© PRNewswire 2023
