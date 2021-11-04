Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWAN   US1851231068

CLEARWATER ANALYTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

(CWAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clearwater Analytics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/04/2021 | 09:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will be participating in four investor conferences in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Sandeep Sahai, Chief Executive Officer, will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Mr. Sahai will also participate in one-on-one meetings at the Wells Fargo 5th Annual TMT Summit on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Jim Cox, Chief Financial Officer, will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Mr. Cox will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the D.A. Davidson FinTech & Payments Spotlight Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Webcasts from these conferences will be made available on Clearwater Analytics' investor relations website at investors.clearwateranalytics.com.

About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics is a global industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, performance, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.6 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations – helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals around the globe trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and analytics. 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearwater-analytics-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301417216.html

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about CLEARWATER ANALYTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
09:37pClearwater Analytics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
01:02pOppenheimer Adjusts Price Target on Clearwater Analytics Holdings to $29 From $27, Main..
MT
11/03Clearwater Analytics Holdings to Seek M&A
CI
11/03CLEARWATER ANALYTICS HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
11/03Earnings Flash (CWAN) CLEARWATER ANALYTICS Reports Q3 Revenue $64.5M, vs. Street Est of..
MT
11/03Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter a..
CI
10/27Insurers Diversifying Assets in Search for Yield
PR
10/20CLEARWATER ANALYTICS : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 3, 202..
PR
10/19CLEARWATER ANALYTICS : William Blair Starts Clearwater Analytics Holdings at Outperform
MT
10/19CLEARWATER ANALYTICS : Loop Capital Starts Clearwater Analytics Holdings at Hold with $25 ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CLEARWATER ANALYTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations