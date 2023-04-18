Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Clearwater Paper Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLW   US18538R1032

CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION

(CLW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-18 pm EDT
32.70 USD   -0.88%
05:02pClearwater Paper Announces Availability and Timing of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
BU
03/19Clearwater Paper : 2022 Annual Report
PU
03/16Clearwater Paper Chief Financial Officer Michael Murphy Plans to Leave
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clearwater Paper Announces Availability and Timing of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

04/18/2023 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) will release its first quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. President and Chief Executive Officer Arsen Kitch and Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer Mike Murphy will discuss the results during a conference call that day at 2 p.m. Pacific Time.

Registration

To register for the conference call, please use this link. After registering, confirmation will be sent through email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but we recommend that you register a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

Webcast

The webcast and presentation slides can be accessed at Clearwater Paper’s website: http://ir.clearwaterpaper.com.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers, including grocery, club, mass merchants, and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.

For additional information on Clearwater Paper, please visit our website at www.clearwaterpaper.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION
05:02pClearwater Paper Announces Availability and Timing of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Confe..
BU
03/19Clearwater Paper : 2022 Annual Report
PU
03/16Clearwater Paper Chief Financial Officer Michael Murphy Plans to Leave
MT
03/16Clearwater Paper Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements an..
AQ
03/16Clearwater Paper Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer
BU
03/16Clearwater Paper Corporation Announces Departure of Michael Murphy as chief financial o..
CI
03/16Clearwater Paper Corporation Announces Departure of Michael Murphy as Senior Vice Presi..
CI
03/02Transcript : Clearwater Paper Corporation Presents at BofA Securities Global ..
CI
03/01Insider Sell: Clearwater Paper
MT
03/01Insider Sell: Clearwater Paper
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 238 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 333 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 553 M 553 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Clearwater Paper Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 32,99 $
Average target price 38,00 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Managers and Directors
Arsen S. Kitch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael John Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Alexander Toeldte Executive Chairman
Kevin J. Hunt Independent Director
John P. O'Donnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION-12.75%553
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.2.95%4 850
SYLVAMO CORPORATION-6.28%1 938
YUEYANG FOREST & PAPER CO., LTD.28.44%1 803
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-4.03%1 537
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-18.22%1 329
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer