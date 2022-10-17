Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Clearwater Paper Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLW   US18538R1032

CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION

(CLW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-17 pm EDT
39.54 USD   +2.83%
04:07pClearwater Paper Announces Availability and Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
BU
09/26Clearwater Paper Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/26Clearwater Paper Adds New Board Member
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clearwater Paper Announces Availability and Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

10/17/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) will release its third quarter 2022 results on Monday, October 31, 2022. President and Chief Executive Officer, Arsen Kitch and Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Murphy will discuss the results during a conference call that day at 2 p.m., Pacific Daylight Time.

Registration

To register for this conference call, please use this link. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but we recommend that you register a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

Webcast

The webcast and presentation slides can be accessed at Clearwater Paper’s website: http://ir.clearwaterpaper.com

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers, including grocery, club, mass merchants, and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.

For additional information on Clearwater Paper, please visit our website at www.clearwaterpaper.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 089 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 644 M 644 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 38,45 $
Average target price 46,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Managers and Directors
Arsen S. Kitch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael John Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Alexander Toeldte Executive Chairman
William D. Larsson Independent Director
Kevin J. Hunt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION4.85%644
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.4.44%4 443
SYLVAMO CORPORATION50.27%1 845
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-25.84%1 489
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-31.82%1 240
JK PAPER LIMITED93.95%806