  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Clearwater Paper Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLW   US18538R1032

CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION

(CLW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-16 pm EDT
33.11 USD   +0.30%
05:19pClearwater Paper Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:16pClearwater Paper Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer
BU
03/02Transcript : Clearwater Paper Corporation Presents at BofA Securities Global Agriculture and Materials Conference 2023, Mar-02-2023 02:30 PM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clearwater Paper Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

03/16/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) today announced the planned departure of Michael Murphy as senior vice president and chief financial officer. Mr. Murphy will continue to serve as the chief financial officer and assist the company in the transition through the second quarter of this year.

“We thank Mike for his many contributions to Clearwater Paper, particularly in helping us strengthen our financial position and helping guide us through the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am grateful for his three years with us and appreciate his support during this transition. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Arsen Kitch, president and chief executive officer.

Mr. Murphy commented, “I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with this team and believe that the company is well positioned for continued success.”

ABOUT CLEARWATER PAPER

Clearwater Paper is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers, including grocery, club, mass merchants, and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including the expected departure timeline and transition for the chief financial officer position. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to change, and actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include those risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements based on new developments or changes to the company’s expectations.

For additional information on Clearwater Paper, please visit our website at www.clearwaterpaper.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 238 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 333 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 553 M 553 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 98,5%
