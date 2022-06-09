Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Clearwater Paper Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLW   US18538R1032

CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION

(CLW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-09 pm EDT
34.73 USD    0.00%
04:08pClearwater Paper Announces Participation at BMO Chemicals & Packaging Conference
BU
05/25Clearwater Paper Announces Participation at KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference
BU
05/18CLEARWATER PAPER CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clearwater Paper Announces Participation at BMO Chemicals & Packaging Conference

06/09/2022 | 04:08pm EDT
Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) today announced that Mike Murphy, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will attend BMO Chemicals & Packaging Conference in New York City on June 22, 2022. Mr. Murphy will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

ABOUT CLEARWATER PAPER

Clearwater Paper is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers, including grocery, club, mass merchants and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.

For additional information on Clearwater Paper, please visit our website at www.clearwaterpaper.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 014 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 586 M 586 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Technical analysis trends CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 34,73 $
Average target price 37,50 $
Spread / Average Target 7,98%
Managers and Directors
Arsen S. Kitch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael John Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Alexander Toeldte Executive Chairman
William D. Larsson Independent Director
Kevin J. Hunt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION-5.29%586
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.7.14%4 917
SYLVAMO CORPORATION77.41%2 178
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-16.11%1 821
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-29.21%1 403
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-10.87%835