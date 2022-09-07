Clearwater Paper Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) today announced management will participate in the following investor conferences:

September 13, 2022 – Mike Murphy, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and J.D. Fielder, vice president of strategy and corporate financial planning and analysis, will attend the RBC Global Industrials Conference in Las Vegas. Mr. Murphy and Mr. Fielder will be available for one-on-one investor meetings.

September 28, 2022 – Mike Murphy, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Securities Paper and Forest Products Conference in Toronto. Mr. Murphy will be also available for one-on-one investor meetings.

ABOUT CLEARWATER PAPER

Clearwater Paper is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers, including grocery, club, mass merchants, and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.

For additional information on Clearwater Paper, please visit our website at www.clearwaterpaper.com.

