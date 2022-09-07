Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Clearwater Paper Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    CLW   US18538R1032

CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION

(CLW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-07 pm EDT
42.67 USD   +3.95%
04:10pClearwater Paper Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/29S&P Revises Clearwater Paper Corp. Outlook To Positive From Stable; 'BB-' Ratings Affirmed
MT
08/29RBC Capital Markets Outlines Decline In Lumber Prices, Other Developments In Paper, Packaging And Forest Products Coverage
MT
Summary 
Summary

Clearwater Paper Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

09/07/2022 | 04:10pm EDT
Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) today announced management will participate in the following investor conferences:

September 13, 2022 – Mike Murphy, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and J.D. Fielder, vice president of strategy and corporate financial planning and analysis, will attend the RBC Global Industrials Conference in Las Vegas. Mr. Murphy and Mr. Fielder will be available for one-on-one investor meetings.

September 28, 2022 – Mike Murphy, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Securities Paper and Forest Products Conference in Toronto. Mr. Murphy will be also available for one-on-one investor meetings.

ABOUT CLEARWATER PAPER

Clearwater Paper is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers, including grocery, club, mass merchants, and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.

For additional information on Clearwater Paper, please visit our website at www.clearwaterpaper.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 089 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 687 M 687 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Clearwater Paper Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 41,05 $
Average target price 46,00 $
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Managers and Directors
Arsen S. Kitch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael John Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Alexander Toeldte Executive Chairman
William D. Larsson Independent Director
Kevin J. Hunt Independent Director
