Clearwater Paper : Announces Virtual Participation at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) today announced that Mike Murphy, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Heidi Blair, vice president and treasurer, will present virtually at the J.P. 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on March 1 at 1:15 p.m., Pacific Standard Time. Mr. Murphy and Ms. Blair will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

Accompanying slide materials for the conference can be accessed by Monday, March 1 on the Investors section of Clearwater Paper's website at http://ir.clearwaterpaper.com/events-presentations

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper manufactures quality consumer tissue, away-from-home tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The company is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.

For additional information on Clearwater Paper, please visit our website at www.clearwaterpaper.com.

