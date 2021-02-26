Log in
CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION

Clearwater Paper : Announces Virtual Participation at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

02/26/2021 | 05:31pm EST
Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) today announced that Mike Murphy, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Heidi Blair, vice president and treasurer, will present virtually at the J.P. 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on March 1 at 1:15 p.m., Pacific Standard Time. Mr. Murphy and Ms. Blair will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

Accompanying slide materials for the conference can be accessed by Monday, March 1 on the Investors section of Clearwater Paper's website at http://ir.clearwaterpaper.com/events-presentations

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper manufactures quality consumer tissue, away-from-home tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The company is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.

For additional information on Clearwater Paper, please visit our website at www.clearwaterpaper.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 831 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 583 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 689 M 689 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 3 290
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Clearwater Paper Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 46,50 $
Last Close Price 41,55 $
Spread / Highest target 15,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arsen S. Kitch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael John Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Alexander Toeldte Independent Executive Chairman
William D. Larsson Independent Director
Kevin J. Hunt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION10.07%689
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.22.31%7 661
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD2.20%4 388
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD24.83%2 718
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.16.58%1 563
NEENAH, INC.2.78%957
